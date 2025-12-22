Hudson Value Partners Releases List of 10 Surprises for 2026

2nd Annual Edition of the HVP 10 Surprises

HVP's Fundamental Investment Research Team Previews Trends & Market Movers for the New Year

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the tradition of the storied strategist Byron Wien, Hudson Value Partners is delighted to share our second annual list of 10 Surprises for the coming year. For our fundamental research team , preparing this list is a chance to cast a wider gaze. We consider a “surprise” to be an event with a 50/50 chance, yet only 1 in 3 are even considering. Predictions about the future are notoriously difficult, but we hope our “10 Surprises” spur investors to think about the wide range of possibilities for 2026.1. Just as GLP’s have revolutionized weight loss treatment, a new drug class will herald an increase in “health-spans.”2. A quantum computing breakthrough will allow the technology to be commercialized for a narrow application.3. Users of AI LLMs will be rocked by a major data breach and privacy scandal forcing a rethink of their use.4. Some large global investors will find leading corporate credits more attractive than certain developed market sovereign bonds.5. Latin America will be a key focus for markets and geopolitics.6. Among heads of state of what was the G8, a leader will face an unscheduled challenge to their leadership at home.7. The Japanese people will reconsider Article 9 (no-war clause) of their constitution amid global threats and a push to rearm.8. New forms of nuclear power technology will become viable faster than anticipated.9. As rote and rules-based tasks become automated by AI, the value of creative skill sets and a liberal arts education will rise.10. The confluence of crypto currencies, stable coins, and growing interest in gold will lead a weak fiat currency to find hard(er) backing.This year’s edition of the 10 Surprises is dedicated to the memory of our late friend and mentor, Stephen J. McGruder. The legendary investor’s ceaseless intellectual curiosity will forever inspire our work at HVP.Hudson Value Partners is an employee-owned boutique investment manager, serving private wealth and institutional clients. We take a modern, opportunistic value investing approach, driven by an experienced team that conducts research and builds world-class portfolios that prioritize client interests. The firm has a partner-oriented, client-centric mindset that serves a diverse group of individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits, positioning them as trusted family advisors and stewards of their clients’ irreplaceable assets.It should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable, equal any historical performance level(s), or prove successful.

