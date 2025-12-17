FlowStop Launches US-Made Inflatable Flood Barriers

FlowStop US introduces American-manufactured inflatable flood barriers, accelerating production for faster, cheaper delivery amid rising flood risks.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlowStop Industries US, the American subsidiary of French flood-protection innovator FlowStop Industrie, announces that its patented inflatable flood barriers are now manufactured in the United States. The company’s new facility in New Hampshire expands production capacity, shortens lead times, and enhances quality control—delivering reliable flood protection nationwide for homes, businesses, and municipalities as climate-driven storms intensify. This U.S. manufacturing expansion also supports local jobs and strengthens domestic resilience amid rising flood risk.

FlowStop US, now delivers award-winning, US-made, reusable flood barriers to safeguard communities against rising waters. This system deploys in under five minutes without tools, forming a watertight seal in doors, windows, and garage openings. The barriers are light, easy to store, and made with durable materials for repeated use. Customizable sizes ensure compatibility from residential properties to critical infrastructure, with each barrier custom-built to fit the exact width of any opening for maximum performance.

FlowStop’s performance has also been validated through rigorous independent testing, in which experts from the National Research Council evaluated multiple temporary flood protection solutions under real-world simulated conditions. In these tests, FlowStop’s inflatable barriers dramatically reduced leakage rates compared to traditional methods such as sandbags, maintained their seal under wave action and debris impacts, and stayed well below stringent ANSI 2510 leakage thresholds.​

"Manufacturing in the USA means more innovation and faster delivery for our customers," said Alex Cammarano, Founder and COO of FlowStop US. " We sold 250 FlowStop units in 2024, just in time to save dozens of houses during Hurricane Helen and Hurricane Milton. After selling several thousand Flowstop units in the first half of 2025, we decided to open our first U.S. factory."

As hurricanes, extreme rainfall, and expanding flood zones increase the need for effective preparedness, FlowStop delivers an easy-to-use flood protection system that eliminates heavy lifting and third-party installation. Its inflatable design conforms to minor surface irregularities that rigid barriers cannot accommodate, while absorbing impacts through controlled deformation—providing durable, resilient protection with minimal maintenance over a long service life.

Founded in 2019 by inventor Olivier Guillou and co-led by entrepreneur Bertrand Sylvestre-Boncheval, FlowStop brings together European engineering excellence and U.S. market execution. Under the leadership of Alex Cammarano in the U.S. and manufacturing oversight by Alban d’Halluin, the company’s mission is to make high-performance flood protection as intuitive and straightforward as installing a window shade—so property owners can protect what matters most in minutes.

