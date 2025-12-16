J.P. Morgan Extends Global Research Leader Winning Streak

Firm wins #1 Global Research Firm, #1 Global Equity Research Team and #1 Global Fixed Income Research Team for the fourth time in five years

Achieving the #1 ranking across Global Equities, Global Fixed Income, and Global Research overall in 2025 is a humbling recognition of our dedication to meeting our clients’ evolving needs” — Hussein Malik, Head of Global Research at J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J.P. Morgan makes history once again by achieving No. 1 in Global Research Firm, Global Fixed-Income Team and Global Equity Team Leader league tables, something no other firm has yet accomplished. The 2025 Global Research Leaders ranking lists sell-side research providers by the combined total number of positions earned across eight Extel’s 2025 research team surveys, which includes a new, dedicated survey for Australia & New Zealand.Results of each survey are published separately throughout the year, beginning in February 2025 with the Japan Research Team and concluding in December 2025 with the Global Fixed-Income Research Team. Rankings for each poll are determined strictly by using numerical scores.J.P. Morgan added 16 team positions to total 309 this year across the following 2025 research team surveys: the Japan Research Team; the Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Research Team; the Australia & New Zealand Research Team (new for 2025); the Latin America Research Team; the Developed Europe Research Team; the Emerging EMEA Research Team; the All-America Research Team; and the Global Fixed-Income Research Team.“Achieving the #1 ranking across Global Equities, Global Fixed Income, and Global Research overall in 2025 is a humbling recognition of our dedication to meeting our clients’ evolving needs” said Hussein Malik, Head of Global Research at J.P. Morgan. “We deeply value the feedback across diverse asset classes and regions from clients of all sizes, who took the time to participate in the Extel surveys. This acknowledgment motivates us to continue striving for excellence and delivering the insights and experiences our clients rely on.”Following J.P. Morgan in the overall leaderboard is BofA Securities in second place with 280 positions. Morgan Stanley earned 195 team positions to maintain third. Barclays held fourth place and gained a position (149), and UBS rounded out the overall top five, jumping from 125 team positions to 145 — helped by taking first place in the new Australia & New Zealand Research Team.In the equities leaderboard, J.P. Morgan maintained the top spot in this year’s survey followed by BofA Securities in second place. 24 team positions separate the two firms. Morgan Stanley held third place with 148 team positions. UBS was fourth and Jefferies held fifth place with 77 team positions.The leaderboards and accompanying editorial piece from Alexandra DeLuca, featuring quotes from global heads of research, can be found here (requires free registration).Esther Weisz, Director of Global Sales for Extel said, “The Global Leaders’ Table, published annually at the end of the calendar year, highlights the consistently high standards demonstrated by global investment banks. In a year marked by shifting macro-economic conditions, persistent inflation pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty, delivering top-tier research across diverse markets while maintaining a strong commitment to quality is no small feat. Firms that continue to rank at the top of this table can rightfully claim to be among the most trusted global research houses, providing investors with the insight needed to navigate complex market environments. Our comprehensive research base remains unmatched, and the data underpinning these rankings reflects the views of asset managers whose perspectives are especially valuable in today’s rapidly evolving global economy.”For more information, contact Esther Weisz on +1 212 224 3307 or esther.weisz@extelinsights.com. To share your position on your website content, advertisements, communications and marketing collateral, please contact marketing@extelinsights.com.Media contactDavid Bowen, Marketing Director – Extel, david.bowen@extelinsights.comAbout ExtelFor over 50 years Extel (formerly known as Institutional Investor Research) has offered highly respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings, providing independent feedback on the sell-side and corporate performance; Extel aims to be the first-choice for the independent validation of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community and has a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America.

