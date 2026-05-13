Extel Publishes 2026 Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Corporate Results
Extel reveals the best companies, CEOs, CFOs and investor relations teams as survey participation grows rapidly
To earn the designation of Most Honored Company a company must achieve a weighted score of 15 or more points across the six categories in the combined, buy-side and sell-side rankings, wherein each first-place position is worth three points; second place, two; and third place, one.
A total of 5,581 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,249 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 2,520 companies (up from 1,668 in 2025) and 2,728 (2,367 in 2025) individuals across 23 sectors (five more have been added in 2026 to better differentiate sectors). This included 4,743 buy-side professionals from 1,090 buy-side companies, with an estimated $2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities, and 838 sell-side analysts from 159 companies.
Emerging trends identified:
1. Increasing Performance Divergence: The 2026 results reveal a significant "differentiation gap," with fewer companies achieving "All-Star" status (1st ranked across all six performance categories). This shift highlights the effectiveness of our enhanced methodology in pinpointing specific operational strengths and weaknesses, moving away from a "generalist" perception to a more granular assessment of leadership and IR.
2. IR as a Strategic Shield: An intriguing trend in the 2026 data shows that over 60% of top-ranked IROs represent companies where the CEO and CFO did not achieve a top ranking. This suggests that elite IR teams are successfully acting as a strategic buffer - managing complex investor expectations and high-level technical discussions independently, thereby allowing their C-suite to remain focused on core operational management.
3. Surging Engagement in Smaller Markets & Sectors: The 2026 survey marks a turning point in investor attention. While core sectors remain stable, voter volume has almost doubled in the Telecommunications, Autos, and Insurance industries. Geographically, this is mirrored by a significant spike in participation for Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and the Philippines. For the first time, the "participation gap" between Mainland China and smaller Asian markets is closing, creating a more competitive landscape for our Asia results.
Results Highlights - Most Honored Companies by Sector
SECTOR RANK COMPANY WEIGHTED SCORE
Apparel, Luxury Goods & Specialty Retail
1 China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. (Mainland China) 29
2 Topsports International Holdings (Mainland China) 24
3 Li Ning Co. (Mainland China) 22
Autos & Auto Parts
1 BYD Co. (Mainland China) 32
2 Hesai Group (Mainland China) 22
Banks
1 Bank Central Asia (Indonesia) 34
2 China Merchants Bank Co. (Mainland China) 34
3 Bank Mandiri (Indonesia) 15
Biopharmaceutical
1 WuXi XDC Cayman (Mainland China) 40
2 WuXi AppTec Co. (Mainland China) 32
3 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (Mainland China) 21
Chemicals
1 Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (Mainland China) 16
Construction, Engineering and Machinery
1 CTF Services (Hong Kong) 28
2 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. (Mainland China) 26
Consumer Services (incl. Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure)
1 Yum China Holdings (Mainland China) 48
2 NagaCorp (Cambodia) 15
Consumer Staples
1 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. (Mainland China) 46
2 Chongqing Brewery Co. (Mainland China) 43
Durable Goods
1 Midea Group Co. (Mainland China) 37
2 Haier Smart Home (Mainland China) 30
Electrical Components and Equipment
1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (Mainland China) 42
2 Sungrow Power Supply Co. (Mainland China) 16
Healthcare Equipment & Services
1 Angelalign Technology Inc. (Mainland China) 51
Insurance
1 Fubon Financial Holding Co. (Taiwan) 39
2 AIA Group (Hong Kong) 24
3 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China (Mainland China) 16
Internet
1 Tencent Holdings (Mainland China) 38
2 Alibaba Group Holding (Mainland China) 23
3 Bilibili (Mainland China) 22
4 JOYY (Mainland China) 18
Metals, Mining and other Materials
1 Zijin Mining Group Co. (Mainland China) 30
2 China Hongqiao Group (Mainland China) 25
3 JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. (Mainland China) 17
Non-bank Finance
1 Huatai Securities Co. (Mainland China) 36
2 China International Capital Corp. (Mainland China) 17
3 Qfin Holdings (Mainland China) 15
Oil & Gas
1 Petronet LNG (India) 33
2 PetroChina Co. (Mainland China) 20
3 Gail (India) (India) 19
Property (incl. REITs)
1 China Resources Land (Mainland China) 31
2 China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services (Mainland China) 26
3 China Overseas Land & Investment (Mainland China) 20
Technology Hardware
1 Xiaomi (Mainland China) 40
2 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Taiwan) 21
Technology IT Services, Software and AI
1 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Mainland China) 50
Technology Semiconductors
1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (Taiwan) 47
2 SK hynix (South Korea) 15
Telecommunications
1 China Unicom (Hong Kong) (Mainland China) 25
2 China Mobile (Mainland China) 19
3 China Communications Services Corp. (China Comservice) (Mainland China) 18
4 Taiwan Mobile Co. (Taiwan) 16
Transportation & Infrastructure
1 S.F. Holding Co. (Mainland China) 57
2 ZTO Express (Cayman) (Mainland China) 28
Utilities & Alternative Energy
1 ENN Energy Holdings (Mainland China) 15
2 Kunlun Energy Co. (Mainland China) 15
Carvin Lee, Commercial Lead for Asia, said “As investor engagement in Asia hit record highs in 2025, the 'perception gap' between companies and their shareholders has become a defining factor in market success. Our latest survey results demonstrate that in a more competitive capital landscape, elite IR teams are the primary drivers of institutional trust. We have adapted our 2026 methodology to meet this new reality—updating our sector frameworks and scoring systems to better distil the feedback of over 5,500 buy-side and sell-side professionals. These changes ensure that an Extel ranking remains the definitive benchmark for executive leadership and IR performance in Asia.”
For the full list of published winners, please visit www.extelinsights.com
Marketing Licenses
Extel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. Speak with Extel to access the award or award logo and share your winning position in the 2026 Asia Executive Team ranking across your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral and more. Please contact marketing@extelinsights.com
Benchmark Data and IR Perception Analysis
To request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, please contact Carvin Lee, Asia Commercial Lead, Extel, on +852 2912 8035 or carvin.lee@extelinsights.com
Media contact
David Bowen, Director of Marketing, Extel david.bowen@extelinsights.com
About Extel
For over 50 years, Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) has been a trusted leader in proprietary benchmark research and rankings. Providing independent feedback on sell-side and corporate performance, Extel is the premier choice for validating qualitative market intelligence across the investment community. With a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, Extel continues to set the standard in independent market insights.
Carvin Lee
Extel
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