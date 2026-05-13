Extel Publishes 2026 Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Corporate Results

Extel reveals the best companies, CEOs, CFOs and investor relations teams as survey participation grows rapidly

As investor engagement in Asia hit record highs in 2025, the 'perception gap' between companies and their shareholders has become a defining factor in market success” — Carvin Lee, Extel's Commercial Lead for Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Extel, formerly Institutional Investor Research (II Research), announced the results of their 16th Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team survey, revealing Asia’s leading CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations Officers, Investor Relations programs, ESG and company board attributes that best uphold corporate governance standards and facilitate investment into their company. 195 companies (up from 126 in 2025) attained a published position in the categories listed above to become an Honored company, and 55 of those companies were granted the coveted Most Honored Company recognition.To earn the designation of Most Honored Company a company must achieve a weighted score of 15 or more points across the six categories in the combined, buy-side and sell-side rankings, wherein each first-place position is worth three points; second place, two; and third place, one.A total of 5,581 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,249 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 2,520 companies (up from 1,668 in 2025) and 2,728 (2,367 in 2025) individuals across 23 sectors (five more have been added in 2026 to better differentiate sectors). This included 4,743 buy-side professionals from 1,090 buy-side companies, with an estimated $2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities, and 838 sell-side analysts from 159 companies.Emerging trends identified:1. Increasing Performance Divergence: The 2026 results reveal a significant "differentiation gap," with fewer companies achieving "All-Star" status (1st ranked across all six performance categories). This shift highlights the effectiveness of our enhanced methodology in pinpointing specific operational strengths and weaknesses, moving away from a "generalist" perception to a more granular assessment of leadership and IR.2. IR as a Strategic Shield: An intriguing trend in the 2026 data shows that over 60% of top-ranked IROs represent companies where the CEO and CFO did not achieve a top ranking. This suggests that elite IR teams are successfully acting as a strategic buffer - managing complex investor expectations and high-level technical discussions independently, thereby allowing their C-suite to remain focused on core operational management.3. Surging Engagement in Smaller Markets & Sectors: The 2026 survey marks a turning point in investor attention. While core sectors remain stable, voter volume has almost doubled in the Telecommunications, Autos, and Insurance industries. Geographically, this is mirrored by a significant spike in participation for Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and the Philippines. For the first time, the "participation gap" between Mainland China and smaller Asian markets is closing, creating a more competitive landscape for our Asia results.Results Highlights - Most Honored Companies by SectorSECTOR RANK COMPANY WEIGHTED SCOREApparel, Luxury Goods & Specialty Retail1 China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp. (Mainland China) 292 Topsports International Holdings (Mainland China) 243 Li Ning Co. (Mainland China) 22Autos & Auto Parts1 BYD Co. (Mainland China) 322 Hesai Group (Mainland China) 22Banks1 Bank Central Asia (Indonesia) 342 China Merchants Bank Co. (Mainland China) 343 Bank Mandiri (Indonesia) 15Biopharmaceutical1 WuXi XDC Cayman (Mainland China) 402 WuXi AppTec Co. (Mainland China) 323 WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (Mainland China) 21Chemicals1 Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. (Mainland China) 16Construction, Engineering and Machinery1 CTF Services (Hong Kong) 282 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. (Mainland China) 26Consumer Services (incl. Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure)1 Yum China Holdings (Mainland China) 482 NagaCorp (Cambodia) 15Consumer Staples1 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. (Mainland China) 462 Chongqing Brewery Co. (Mainland China) 43Durable Goods1 Midea Group Co. (Mainland China) 372 Haier Smart Home (Mainland China) 30Electrical Components and Equipment1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (Mainland China) 422 Sungrow Power Supply Co. (Mainland China) 16Healthcare Equipment & Services1 Angelalign Technology Inc. (Mainland China) 51Insurance1 Fubon Financial Holding Co. (Taiwan) 392 AIA Group (Hong Kong) 243 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China (Mainland China) 16Internet1 Tencent Holdings (Mainland China) 382 Alibaba Group Holding (Mainland China) 233 Bilibili (Mainland China) 224 JOYY (Mainland China) 18Metals, Mining and other Materials1 Zijin Mining Group Co. (Mainland China) 302 China Hongqiao Group (Mainland China) 253 JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. (Mainland China) 17Non-bank Finance1 Huatai Securities Co. (Mainland China) 362 China International Capital Corp. (Mainland China) 173 Qfin Holdings (Mainland China) 15Oil & Gas1 Petronet LNG (India) 332 PetroChina Co. (Mainland China) 203 Gail (India) (India) 19Property (incl. REITs)1 China Resources Land (Mainland China) 312 China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services (Mainland China) 263 China Overseas Land & Investment (Mainland China) 20Technology Hardware1 Xiaomi (Mainland China) 402 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Taiwan) 21Technology IT Services, Software and AI1 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Mainland China) 50Technology Semiconductors1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (Taiwan) 472 SK hynix (South Korea) 15Telecommunications1 China Unicom (Hong Kong) (Mainland China) 252 China Mobile (Mainland China) 193 China Communications Services Corp. (China Comservice) (Mainland China) 184 Taiwan Mobile Co. (Taiwan) 16Transportation & Infrastructure1 S.F. Holding Co. (Mainland China) 572 ZTO Express (Cayman) (Mainland China) 28Utilities & Alternative Energy1 ENN Energy Holdings (Mainland China) 152 Kunlun Energy Co. (Mainland China) 15Carvin Lee, Commercial Lead for Asia, said “As investor engagement in Asia hit record highs in 2025, the 'perception gap' between companies and their shareholders has become a defining factor in market success. Our latest survey results demonstrate that in a more competitive capital landscape, elite IR teams are the primary drivers of institutional trust. We have adapted our 2026 methodology to meet this new reality—updating our sector frameworks and scoring systems to better distil the feedback of over 5,500 buy-side and sell-side professionals. These changes ensure that an Extel ranking remains the definitive benchmark for executive leadership and IR performance in Asia.”For the full list of published winners, please visit www.extelinsights.com Marketing LicensesExtel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. Speak with Extel to access the award or award logo and share your winning position in the 2026 Asia Executive Team ranking across your website content, advertisements, communications, marketing collateral and more. Please contact marketing@extelinsights.comBenchmark Data and IR Perception AnalysisTo request further information on how you can use survey data to market your firm internally or externally, or deeper analysis of survey data, please contact Carvin Lee, Asia Commercial Lead, Extel, on +852 2912 8035 or carvin.lee@extelinsights.comMedia contactDavid Bowen, Director of Marketing, Extel david.bowen@extelinsights.comAbout ExtelFor over 50 years, Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) has been a trusted leader in proprietary benchmark research and rankings. Providing independent feedback on sell-side and corporate performance, Extel is the premier choice for validating qualitative market intelligence across the investment community. With a global presence spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America, Extel continues to set the standard in independent market insights.

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