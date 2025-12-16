Hammond Remodeling Provides Free Estimates for Apartment Upgrades

Veteran-owned Hammond Remodeling offers free estimates to help Houston apartment owners upgrade units efficiently.

Multifamily property and apartment managers often work on tight schedules and budgets, so offering free estimates helps them plan ahead with confidence.” — Maury Hammond, Owner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammond Remodeling & Construction, a veteran-owned and operated remodeling company serving the Greater Houston area, is pleased to announce that it now offers free estimates for commercial multifamily remodeling projects . Known for its integrity and high-quality workmanship, the company provides renovation services that help property owners enhance value, attract tenants, and maintain competitive, modern communities.“As a veteran-owned business , we pride ourselves on discipline, clear communication, and getting the job done right,” said Maury Hammond, owner of Hammond Remodeling & Construction. “Multifamily property and apartment managers often work on tight schedules and budgets, so offering free estimates helps them plan ahead with confidence. Our goal is to deliver upgrades that add long-term value with the least disruption for residents.”Hammond Remodeling & Construction specializes in a wide range of commercial multifamily renovation services, including unit makeovers, exterior improvements, common-area updates, leasing office renovations, and full-property refreshes. Whether clients need cost-effective apartment turns or large-scale modernization, the team ensures efficient timelines and professional results tailored to each property’s needs.The company’s free estimate process allows property owners and managers to explore renovation options, compare scopes, and design improvement plans that align with occupancy goals and property performance strategies. Houston property owners appreciate the company’s commitment to transparency, quality craftsmanship, and the dependable work ethic that comes from its veteran roots.For more information or to request a free estimate , visit hammondremodelingtx.com or call 281-748-0055.About Hammond Remodeling & ConstructionHammond Remodeling & Construction is a veteran-owned and operated remodeling company based in Houston, Texas. The team provides residential and commercial renovation services with a focus on high-quality workmanship, professionalism, and efficient project execution. Specializing in multifamily property improvements, the company partners with apartment owners, property managers, and investors to deliver interior and exterior upgrades that enhance tenant experience and boost property value.

