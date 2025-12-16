App India Launches Open-Source: Customization Across Major CMS & Platforms

Mobile app development

INDIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- App India Company Delivers End-to-End Open Source Customisation Across 50+ Platforms. offering end-to-end customization for WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento, PrestaShop and other open-source systems.App India Company, a development firm holding ISO certification, Leading in Mobile Application Development for Android and iOS platforms. has today declared its extended open-source customization services that provides full-fledged template, module and plugin development for various content management as well as e-commerce systems.As Trusted Software Application Development Company delivering global solutions. Appindia provides WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento, PrestaShop, X-Cart, OpenCart and OSCommerce. The initiative is designed to facilitate the partnering of the world of enterprises as well as SMEs and to enable them to design, integrate and support custom open-source solutions with quicker turnaround and lower total ownership cost. With full End-to-end Website Design and Development crafted for performance and style.App India - Leading Mobile App CompanyApp India's Open Source Customization service comprises auditing of the website, creation of custom templates, development of plugins/modules, and integration with third-party services, thus facilitating companies to upgrade their old systems, enlarge their e-commerce operations, and create web properties rich in features without being tied to a vendor.The firm has informed that the service is already availed by customers from different industries like e-commerce, healthcare, education, and finance and is executed from its New Delhi and Noida development and operations centers, with a U. S. office backing North American clients.Background & industry contextOpen-source platforms have become very popular on the web mainly due to their code access, extensibility, and community contributions benefits that corporations are now gradually preferring to closed proprietary systems.App India places its team in a position to turn those benefits into commercial successes by concentrating on customization through templates, skins, logic changes, and module integration that fit business processes instead of just one standard template.The company claims to focus on CMS systems (WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Typo3) and e-commerce stacks (Magento, X-Cart, PrestaShop, OSCommerce, OpenCart, VirtueMart) as their particular strengths.What App India is offering• A comprehensive site audit and competitive analysis to develop a roadmap suitable for the platform.• Development of custom templates and themes, as well as plugin/module engineering to fill in feature gaps.• The integration of third-party systems (such as payment gateways, CRMs, and analytics) and assistance with migration.• Teams dedicated to accounts and application maintenance to ensure the ongoing relevance and security of customized solutions.• Reliable Application Maintenance Services to keep your systems running flawlessly.• Advanced PHP Application Development for scalable business solutions.App India emphasizes its multi-disciplinary approach to front-end design, back-end engineering and API integration as a means to reduce implementation cycles and ongoing vendor costs. The company cites its ISO 9001:2015 certification and wide presence (New Delhi, Noida and a U. S. office) as proof of mature processes and ability to deliver worldwide.About App India CompanyApp India Company is an app development and digital solutions company situated in New Delhi. The company offers not only mobile and web development but also open-source customization,e-commerce solutions, and long-term maintenance services. Besides, they provide retail, healthcare, education, and business-specific solutions and have development centers in India along with client support from their U. S. office. App India is ISO 9001:2015 certified and prioritizes white-label and modular techniques for open-source projects.Media contactApp India CompanyEmail: support@appindia.com.Phone (India): +91-783-604-0000.Website: https://www.appindia.co.in/open-source-customization.php

