LetterBucket Launches as the first European Newsletter Platform

LetterBucket launches in Europe amid growing adoption of newsletters as a core channel for creator-led businesses.

Creators are no longer experimenting with newsletters. They are building real businesses around them” — David-Conelly Orellana

VALENCIA, SPAIN, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LetterBucket announces its official launch as a European-built newsletter platform entering a market shaped by the rapid expansion of the creator economy. As more creators turn their audiences into sustainable businesses, newsletters have emerged as one of the fastest-growing channels, offering a direct and reliable way to reach followers without depending on third-party algorithms.Across media, education, and digital entrepreneurship, creators are increasingly choosing email as the backbone of their businesses. Unlike social platforms, newsletters provide direct access to audiences, predictable reach, and long-term ownership of the relationship. This shift has fueled the rise of creator-led publications and subscription-based content, while exposing the limitations of platforms that prioritize algorithms over creators’ interests.Founded by Spanish serial entrepreneurs with more than ten years of experience building and exiting technology companies, LetterBucket was created in response to this structural change. Through extensive conversations with creators, marketers, and newsletter operators across Europe and the United States, the team identified a growing demand for independent infrastructure that supports creators as business owners, not as users locked into closed ecosystems.Developed within Lanzadera, one of Spain’s leading startup accelerators, LetterBucket positions itself as a European alternative to the dominant US-based newsletter platforms. The company aims to support creators who want to build durable, algorithm-independent businesses, using newsletters as a primary channel for distribution, engagement, and monetization.Early adoption reflects this broader market movement. Creators from multiple European countries have already chosen the platform as they seek long-term stability, direct audience relationships, and greater strategic control over how they grow and operate their publications.“The creator economy is maturing,” states the founding team. “Creators are no longer experimenting with newsletters. They are building real businesses around them, and they need infrastructure that gives them independence and control rather than dependency on changing algorithms.”LetterBucket plans to expand across Europe while establishing itself globally as a platform aligned with the next phase of the creator economy, where newsletters play a central role as a direct, creator-owned channel.

