New OSS Release: GeekyAnts Launches Vibecode DB, a New Open-Source Database Abstraction Layer for Modern Web Apps

Write once, run anywhere: Vibecode DB lets developers switch databases without rewrites, using a unified, type-safe abstraction layer for modern web apps.

Vibecode DB changes how we approach data access. Our teams switched from SQLite to Supabase in days instead of weeks, without touching application code. That’s resilient development in action.” — Eeshan Awasthy, Senior Software Engineer at GeekyAnts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeekyAnts has released Vibecode DB, an open-source database abstraction layer that solves a persistent pain point: the need to rewrite data access code every time a project switches database solutions.

Vibecode DB empowers developers to write database queries once and execute them across multiple environments—including SQLite, Supabase, Firebase, and REST APIs—without touching a single line of application code. Web application projects follow a predictable and painful pattern where teams prototype with lightweight local databases, migrate to cloud solutions for production, then rewrite critical infrastructure when business requirements shift. Each transition requires a complete reimplementation of data access layers, introducing new API patterns, incompatible query builders, and divergent type systems across the codebase.

Vibecode DB dismantles this cycle. It decouples application logic from database-specific implementation details using a unified interface.

The platform operates through an elegant adapter-based architecture. Each database implementation adheres to a standardized interface, ensuring consistency across all environments. Vibecode DB ships with three production-ready adapters: SQLiteWebAdapter for rapid in-browser prototyping, SupabaseAdapter for production deployments, and CustomAdapter for seamless integration with existing REST API backends.

This architecture proves valuable for enterprises with legacy systems. The CustomAdapter enables incremental Vibecode DB adoption by mapping existing API endpoints to the unified query interface—no complete application rewrites required.

Critical advantage of Compile-time query validation. TypeScript integration catches invalid database queries during development, providing real-time IDE feedback and reducing runtime errors.

The practical benefits materialize across multiple development workflows. Prototyping accelerates with SQLite's in-browser execution, eliminating backend infrastructure setup during initial phases. Database experimentation becomes low-risk, using simple configuration changes rather than architectural commitment.

Testing cycles shrink considerably. Teams substitute lightweight local databases for production systems while preserving identical application code, reducing test execution times. Incremental modernization becomes possible for organizations with existing database investments, enabling gradual transitions rather than comprehensive system rewrites.

Moreover, architectural resilience improves. Applications remain database-agnostic, allowing teams to add new adapters rather than reimplementing entire data access layers when requirements evolve or new database solutions emerge.

GeekyAnts has battle-tested Vibecode DB through extensive real-world usage at TheAppMarket, a production platform supporting complex application development patterns.

One development team transitioned an offline-first mobile experience from SQLite to Supabase without modifying a single component. Another team integrated legacy REST API infrastructure using CustomAdapter, maintaining full compatibility with existing systems while gaining access to Vibecode DB's unified query capabilities.

These implementations validated measurable improvements in development efficiency; Participating teams reported up to 60% reduction in database migration time and 40% faster time-to-production when adopting production databases.

The project roadmap includes expanding database adapter support to Firebase, PlanetScale, and Turso. Advanced query features—including joins, aggregations, and database transactions—are under development. Real-time subscription capabilities across all adapters will address modern requirements for live data synchronization.

Vibecode DB is production-ready. Complete documentation and source code are available at vibecode-db.geekyants.com. The project is open source at GitHub github.com/geekyants/vibecode-db.

GeekyAnts is a global IT consulting company specializing in enterprise modernization, digital transformation, and full-stack application development. The organization maintains active open-source projects—including gluestack-ui and NativeBase— adopted across the web and mobile application ecosystem.

