Smart Banner Hub Launches Clustrolin™ API: World's First DBSCAN Creative Engine Now Available to Developers

Breakthrough technology that transforms point clouds into self-drawing animations opens to developer community with enterprise-grade infrastructure

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Banner Hub LLC today announced the public launch of the Clustrolin™ API, giving developers worldwide programmatic access to the world’s first DBSCAN Creative Engine. The API enables applications to transform point cloud data into self-drawing animations powered by mathematical clustering algorithms.

Clustrolin™ represents an entirely new category of creative technology. Unlike AI image generators that remix existing content or rely on trained datasets, Clustrolin uses Density-Based Spatial Clustering of Applications with Noise (DBSCAN) to generate animations directly from first principles, producing outputs that are mathematically unique.

"We're not iterating on existing ideas. We invented something that never existed before," said Ashwin Spencer, Founder and CEO of Smart Banner Hub. "The Clustrolin API democratizes access to mathematically driven creativity. Any developer can now integrate generative animations into their applications, backed by the same auto-scaling infrastructure used by our consumer products."

API Features

▪ Simple REST endpoints — submit point clouds, poll for job status, and download completed animations
▪ Three compute tiers — pricing scales based on point cloud size
▪ Sandbox environment — three free test calls per API key at launch
▪ Webhook support — optional notifications when animations complete
▪ Idempotency keys — built-in safeguards to prevent duplicate charges
▪ Enterprise infrastructure — auto-scaling compute on Google Cloud Platform

Pricing

▪ Tier 1: Up to 20,000 points — $4.99 per call
▪ Tier 2: 20,001–40,000 points — $9.99 per call
▪ Tier 3: 40,001–100,000 points — $19.99 per call

Use Cases

▪ Animated logos and brand assets
▪ Personalized video content at scale
▪ Creative tools and developer platforms
▪ Visual content for presentations and marketing
▪ Custom animation pipelines

Availability

The Clustrolin API is available immediately at:
https://smartbannerhub.com/developer

Developers can create a free account, generate API keys, and begin building with sandbox access.

Clustrolin also powers Smart Banner Hub’s creative products, including Typography Studio Pro, Doodle Animation Studio, Signature Studio, Portrait Studio, and the Video Ecards platform.

About Smart Banner Hub

Smart Banner Hub LLC is a Beaverton, Oregon–based creative technology company that pioneered the world’s first DBSCAN Creative Engine. The company’s mission is to democratize mathematical beauty by transforming text, drawings, and data into algorithmic visual experiences.

Learn more at https://smartbannerhub.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashwin Spencer
Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC
ashwin@smartbannerhub.com
+1 971-217-6983

Digital Resources:
Website: https://smartbannerhub.com
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/ashwinspencer
Press Kit: https://smartbannerhub.com/presskit.html

Ashwin Spencer
Smart Banner Hub LLC
+1 971-217-6983
