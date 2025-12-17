Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market 2025-2029: Revealing Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The plastic corrugated packaging sector has witnessed consistent growth in recent years, driven by a variety of factors tied to evolving market demands and industry needs. Understanding the current market size, growth potential, and influential elements provides valuable insight into how this packaging segment is shaping up for the near future.

Steady Expansion of the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Size

The plastic corrugated packaging market has shown steady progress, with its value projected to rise from $229.84 billion in 2024 to $237.11 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The expansion observed during the historical period is largely due to increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the rapid growth of e-commerce, rising requirements from the automotive sector, evolving trends in the food and beverage industry, and efforts to optimize logistics and supply chains.

Outlook for Continued Growth Through 2029 in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $281.22 billion by 2029 with an accelerated CAGR of 4.4%. Several factors will influence this forecasted growth, including new regulations, the lingering impact of the global pandemic, initiatives promoting circular economy principles, shifts in consumer preferences, and ongoing evolution in e-commerce. Key trends anticipated during this period involve innovations in packaging design and technology, the recognized benefits of plastic corrugated packaging, and heightened awareness around sustainability issues.

Understanding Plastic Corrugated Packaging and Its Characteristics

Plastic corrugated packaging consists of materials made from corrugated plastic sheets widely used for packaging and storage purposes. This material is lightweight yet durable, featuring two flat plastic sheets connected by parallel ribs or flutes. Its design provides resistance against moisture, chemicals, and physical impacts, while also offering recyclability and customization options in terms of size, shape, and printing.

E-Commerce as a Major Growth Driver in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market

One of the primary factors propelling the plastic corrugated packaging market is the rapid growth of e-commerce. Defined as the buying and selling of goods and services over electronic networks like the internet, e-commerce depends heavily on packaging that is durable, lightweight, and cost-efficient to ensure secure transportation of products. For instance, in March 2022, the International Trade Administration reported that e-commerce sales in Canada amounted to $2.34 billion, with expectations to soar to $40.3 billion by 2025. This significant rise in e-commerce activity directly supports increased demand for plastic corrugated packaging.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Growth

Besides e-commerce, other drivers include the increasing necessity for sustainable packaging options and supply chain improvements. These elements collectively reinforce the market’s steady development and encourage innovations aimed at meeting the evolving needs of various industries.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Leading Position in the Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market

In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for plastic corrugated packaging in 2024. The overall market report also covers other key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on this sector’s performance and future trends.

