The Travel Bags Market is projected to attain a value of US $28.16 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Travel Bags Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The travel bags market has been experiencing significant growth, reflecting changing lifestyles and increasing travel demands across the globe. As more people embrace mobility for leisure and business, the need for reliable and innovative travel accessories continues to rise, setting the stage for steady market expansion in the coming years.

Travel Bags Market Size and Anticipated Growth Through 2025

The travel bags market has demonstrated impressive growth recently. It is projected to rise from $19.74 billion in 2024 to $21.18 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Looking further ahead, this market is expected to maintain a robust growth trajectory, reaching $28.16 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.4%. This expansion is driven by factors such as urbanization, increasing global mobility, rising luxury travel demand, evolving travel regulations and security protocols, and the widespread growth of e-commerce platforms. Trends shaping the industry include a growing preference for eco-friendly materials, cutting-edge features like built-in chargers and GPS tracking, customizable options, versatile designs, and an emphasis on convenience for today’s travelers.

Understanding Travel Bags and Their Role

Travel bags are specially crafted luggage products designed to securely and conveniently carry personal belongings during journeys. They come in a variety of styles, sizes, and forms, purpose-built for durability and practicality. These bags provide travelers with an efficient way to organize and protect clothing, accessories, and other essentials while on the move.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Travel Bags Market

One of the primary drivers behind the travel bags market is the expanding tourism industry. Tourism involves traveling to various destinations for leisure, recreation, or cultural experiences. Its growth is influenced by several elements including the power of social media and digital platforms, greater ease of mobility, and the increasing number of sporting events and music festivals worldwide. Travel bags serve as vital accessories in this context, offering convenience, organization, and security for travelers’ belongings amidst the challenges of travel.

For example, in May 2023, UN Tourism—a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Spain—reported that international arrivals during the first quarter of 2023 reached 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Approximately 235 million tourists traveled internationally in those three months, more than doubling the number from the same period in 2022. This surge in tourism activity plays a crucial role in propelling the demand for travel bags.

Regional Overview of the Travel Bags Market

In 2024, North America led the travel bags market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of regional market trends and opportunities.

