Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Coos, Klamath, and Wheeler Counties

Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought emergency in Coos, Klamath, and Wheeler counties through Executive Order 26-08 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance. The Executive Order is available here.

This marks the third drought declaration issued in 2026. In total, 12 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now under drought emergency status. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Coos, Klamath and Wheeler Counties are experiencing moderate and severe drought conditions, with extreme drought conditions present in parts of Wheeler County.

Forecasted snowpack, temperature, precipitation and water supply conditions suggest that drought conditions in the counties are unlikely to improve in the near-term.

Coos County

As of 4/28, all of Coos County is in moderate drought. Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI) values over the last 12 months and water year to date (WYTD) have corresponded with moderate to severe drought for all of Coos County. Over the last 12 months and WYTD, precipitation in Coos County has been just below normal (70-90%).

Klamath County

As of 4/28, 70% of Klamath County is in moderate to severe drought. SPEI values over the last 12 months and WYTD have corresponded with moderate to severe drought for much of Klamath County. Snow water equivalent (SWE) in the Klamath Basin (as of 4/27) is 4% of normal. Over the last 12 months and WYTD, precipitation in Klamath County has been just below normal (70-90%) for most of the county.

Wheeler County

As of 4/28, over 97% of Wheeler County is in severe drought with the remainder of the county in moderate drought. SPEI values over the last year and WYTD have corresponded with moderate to severe drought, and even extreme drought in parts of the county. SWE in the John Day Basin (as of 4/27) is 2% of normal. Over the last 12 months, precipitation in Wheeler County has been below normal. WYTD precipitation has been just below normal (70-90%) for much of the county.

Impact and State Response

Drought conditions are expected to significantly affect Oregon’s farms, ranches, recreation and tourism sectors, drinking water availability, fish and wildlife habitats, and other natural resource-dependent activities. Extreme dryness will likely shorten the growing season, decrease water supplies, and increase wildfire risk.

The drought declaration unlocks emergency tools for affected communities, including assistance for local water users and expedited review processes through the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD).

In March, the Governor declared drought in Baker, Deschutes, and Umatilla Counties, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740, followed by a declaration in April for Crook, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson, Morrow, and Wallowa Counties. The Oregon Water Supply Availability Committee and state natural resource partners continue to monitor water conditions closely.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM).

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