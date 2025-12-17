Thrillax launches visibility focused SEO framework for the AI age

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrillax, a digital marketing and SEO company, today announced the launch of a new visibility focused SEO framework designed to help founders and businesses better understand search performance beyond website traffic.The new framework addresses changes in how people discover information online. With the rise of zero click search results, AI generated answers, and discovery across platforms such as Google, Instagram, YouTube, and AI tools, users often find what they need without visiting a website.Industry data shows that more than half of Google searches now end without a click. As search experiences continue to evolve, traditional SEO metrics based only on traffic and rankings may not fully reflect how often a brand is being discovered.The visibility focused framework introduced by Thrillax places greater emphasis on intent based content, clear answers, and consistent presence across multiple platforms. It combines Answer Engine Optimization, Search Everywhere Optimization, and what the company describes as Vibe SEO to support clarity and relevance in modern search environments.“Many founders rely only on traffic to judge SEO performance,” said Krunal Soni, founder of Thrillax. “But search behavior has changed. By 2026, brands will need to measure visibility, clarity, and trust across search engines, social platforms, and AI tools. This framework helps founders adapt to that shift.”Thrillax has begun implementing this framework across all client projects, with the goal of helping small and medium sized businesses stay visible as search behavior continues to change.For more information, visit thrillax.com or connect with the Thrillax team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.