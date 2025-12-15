For this Army Veteran and VA employee, VA is a lifeline

At some point, everyone needs an advocate—a lifeline to provide support and guidance during life’s most challenging moments. Advocates help people navigate difficult situations, facilitate more effective communication, and make sure their voices are heard and their needs are addressed.

For Cliff Tracy, an Army Veteran and VA employee, VA has been that lifeline, not just once, but multiple times.

Tracy served in the Army from 1999 to 2003 as a 31R multi-channel transmission systems operator/maintainer. He was responsible for maintaining telecommunications systems and networks. After a training accident at Fort Hood, Texas, left him with a severe foot injury and a life-threatening staph infection, he faced months of recovery and multiple surgeries that nearly cost him his leg. But despite the challenges, his experience instilled in him a deep appreciation for the importance of health care and its impact on lives.

Tracy deployed to Iraq in 2003 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. At just 22 years old, the experience had an impact on him in unexpected ways. While his deployment had highs and lows, his biggest takeaway was the power of teamwork: how a united group can overcome nearly any challenge.

After relocating to Oklahoma City in 2004, transitioning to civilian life proved to be one of his toughest battles. Struggling with post traumatic stress, the loss of purpose and missing the camaraderie of military life, he felt isolated.

“That transition from one extreme to another is jolting,” Tracy said. “To an extent, it’s a loss of self, and it’s a tough loss to handle.”

From patient to advocate

Tracy’s VA career began by chance, a step he believes ultimately saved his life. As his injuries made physically demanding roles difficult, he turned to VA for care.

During a visit to the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center’s prosthetics department, he was fitted with a carbon fiber brace that transformed his mobility and outlook. For the first time in years, he walked without a limp, a moment that brought tears to both him and his wife. This experience solidified his belief in VA’s mission and its impact on Veterans and their families.

In the months that followed, he was encouraged to apply for an internship with the VA Pathways Fellowship program. In November 2012, he began working as a patient advocate at Oklahoma City VA, and has never looked back. He found renewed purpose in helping fellow Veterans navigate their own challenges.

Since then, he has served as a congressional liaison, patient experience officer and now as a PATS-R coordinator with the VA Rocky Mountain Network. His work reflects his dedication to helping fellow Veterans navigate their challenges.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tracy’s life took another unexpected turn when he became seriously ill. VA ER staff identified critical issues in his vitals, ran necessary tests and discovered he had both COVID-19 and a pulmonary embolism. He spent over a week in the hospital, but under the dedicated care of VA staff, made a full recovery.

For Tracy, this was another reminder that VA is more than a health care provider—it’s a lifeline.

“As a Veteran and an employee, I have been a recipient of that VA lifeline a couple of times, and I can honestly say I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for VA,” he said.

Resilience, recovery and renewed purpose

Today, Tracy resides in Oklahoma City with his wife and three grown children. In his free time, he enjoys woodworking and homesteading, caring for 49 chickens and a large vegetable garden.

“If I could deliver a message to my fellow Vets, it would be letting them know that, just like we were dedicated to our service, VA is full of employees dedicated to taking care of Veterans,” he added. “This is our mission, our calling and our purpose, and we are here to help.”