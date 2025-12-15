Veteran now thriving after getting help from VA

Recovery, help and new purpose

Air Force Veteran Ronald Smith lived a vibrant life full of purpose. He was active in his community, always ready to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and deeply cherished his family. However, his world shattered when his wife of 45 years died from complications to diabetes.

His grief was so overwhelming that each new day felt like a burdensome curse, and he hoped it would be his last.

“When my wife died, I died with her,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to live anymore. I stopped everything. I locked myself in my house, didn’t talk to people anymore and stopped taking care of myself.”

Seeking help

Overwhelmed by the immense sorrow, Smith neglected his health and well-being. After spending much of the year in and out of hospitals due to his depression, his son grew increasingly worried he would lose his father, too. Desperate, his son urged him to seek help at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) in Fayetteville, Ark.

Initially, Smith visited VHSO purely out of a sense of duty to his son. “At first, I was just going through the motions so my son would quit nagging me,” he admitted. For years, that was all it was until he began utilizing mental health services. He started learning coping skills to manage his grief and depression. Slowly but surely, a flicker of hope ignited within him.

Finding new purpose

As Smith became more engaged in his mental health treatment and began using the tools he learned, he felt a renewed desire to live. He found himself actively participating in VHSO events—from cooking classes to barbecues. The Northwest Arkansas Golden Vets Team was where he truly began to thrive. This group, aimed at older Veterans, became his sanctuary.

“Engaging with fellow Veterans and accessing comprehensive mental health services can be transformative for Veterans battling depression,” said Mindy Littleton, program coordinator. “Joining a supportive community fosters a sense of belonging and purpose. At VHSO, we offer these wrap-around services to help Veterans re-engage with the community and find renewed hope and resilience.”

“I went bowling for the first time in 40 years,” Smith exclaimed, smiling broadly. “Other people were counting on me to show up, so I couldn’t let them down.” This sense of purpose rekindled his drive to live.

Now, Smith is healthy and a regular at weekly GoldenVet training sessions. He’s even become a mentor for other Veterans facing their own battles with depression.

A message of hope

“I miss my wife every day. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of her,” Smith shared. “But thanks to VHSO, I’ve learned to deal with my grief. I tell other Veterans not to be afraid to get help. Admit it when you need help. VA understands and is there to help.”

From a man who was merely existing to transforming into a thriving, purpose-driven individual, Smith’s experience serves as a powerful testament to the impact of support and care. His journey offers hope and encouragement to both Veterans and their families, demonstrating that healing and a renewed sense of purpose are possible.

If you or someone you know is in need, please reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.