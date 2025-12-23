How the Veterans Crisis Line prevents Veteran suicide

The Veterans Crisis Line is here for all Veterans, no matter what, no matter when

The Veterans Crisis Line is a critical resource offering free, 24/7 crisis support by phone, chat or text to all Veterans (no matter when or where they served or what kind of discharge they received). Friends and family members can call, chat or text at any time day or night, too.

Every single Veteran (and their supporters) should know the Veterans Crisis Line is available to them if they’re ever feeling overwhelmed, need someone to talk to or are having thoughts about killing themselves.

What is the Veterans Crisis Line?

When someone reaches out to the Veterans Crisis Line (via phone Dial 988 then Press 1, chat VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255), a real person will be on the other side ready to talk and help.

Maybe you’re going through a tough transition from the military, experiencing relationship issues, dealing with posttraumatic stress, struggling with finances or simply want to talk. When you contact the Veterans Crisis Line, you don’t have to give your name, address or any identifying information. You may not feel like you have the right words. You might not even know what you need, and that’s OK. Starting the conversation can sometimes feel like the biggest step. We’re here for you when you do.

Responders will work with you to find helpful resources or refer you to services that match your situation. And although we encourage you to follow up, whether you use them is your choice. Follow-up support from people at your local VA is also available.

What else will happen when someone calls the Veterans Crisis Line?

Responders are ready and waiting with resources to support you wherever you are and no matter what time it is. When you reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line by phone, chat or text, you can count on a responder trained in crisis intervention and military culture to answer and to care about your wellbeing. Veterans Crisis Line responders are here to listen without judgement or interruption.

The responder may ask you some questions to determine if you’re in immediate danger or having thoughts of suicide. They will listen with compassion. They can talk with you about resources available to you and they may offer to help you create a plan to stay safe. If the responder thinks it would be helpful for you to speak to a local suicide prevention coordinator, they’ll get your permission before arranging to have someone call you.

How else can Veterans find support?

In addition to the Veterans Crisis Line, Veterans and their supporters should learn (or review) the Signs of Crisis so they know what to look out for in themselves and in the Veterans they love; take a Self-Check Assessment to see how stress and depression might be affecting them; and check out the Crisis Conversation Handout to learn more about how to talk with a Veteran who may be in crisis.

VA also has a comprehensive Resource Locator for any Veteran, anywhere, to find support in their area. If a Veteran needs clinical care or counseling, assistance with benefits, or Veteran-to-Veteran peer networks, they can find it.

The Veterans Crisis Line is a place for you to call, text or chat when you need support. They get it. No lectures, just people who listen. Information you give to the

Veterans Crisis Line won’t be shared without your permission unless you’d like to receive care after the call, or if you’re in immediate danger. And remember: It’s free, VA enrollment isn’t required, and it’s for all Veterans.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.