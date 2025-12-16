Special Election in 74th District in Albany

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the 74th Assembly District created by the resignation of Harvey Epstein will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on December 15th pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“Assemblymember Harvey Epstein served as a passionate advocate for the 74th District in Albany, and we wish him well in his next chapter,” Governor Hochul said. “To ensure residents of the 74th District have representation in the State Assembly, there will be a special election on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, to fill the seat vacated by Assemblymember Epstein. I look forward to working with his successor.”