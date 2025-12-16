Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,604 in the last 365 days.

Special Election in 74th District in Albany

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the 74th Assembly District created by the resignation of Harvey Epstein will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on December 15th pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“Assemblymember Harvey Epstein served as a passionate advocate for the 74th District in Albany, and we wish him well in his next chapter,” Governor Hochul said. “To ensure residents of the 74th District have representation in the State Assembly, there will be a special election on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, to fill the seat vacated by Assemblymember Epstein. I look forward to working with his successor.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Special Election in 74th District in Albany

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.