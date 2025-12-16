OneCircle Energy Introduces American-Made Intelligent Solutions for a Smarter Power Grid

OneCircle Energy

Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly launched company is building intelligent, decentralized energy systems designed to keep pace with the world’s digital transformation—using U.S. made technology.As artificial intelligence, data centers, commercial automation, and global connectivity drive an unprecedented surge in power and water demand, a new company is rethinking how energy flows. OneCircle Energy www.onecircleenergy.com ), a next-generation smart-energy firm has officially launched, introducing an intelligent, decentralized model for power and water generation, storage, and distribution—one designed for the digital era.Rather than relying on aging legacy grids and foreign supply chains, OneCircle Energy is building American made, autonomous energy and water systems that combine AI, IoT, automation, and blockchain to optimize energy and water production and distribution in real time. The company’s technology and hardware are designed and manufactured in the United States, a strategic move aimed at reducing dependence on imported energy components and strengthening domestic energy resilience.“Our technology brings digital intelligence into the physical energy network,” says Olivia Karpinski, CEO of OneCircle Energy. “The systems we’re building are adaptive, self-learning, and designed to power the world’s next phase of growth. It’s about creating resilient, decentralized infrastructure that keeps pace with the demands of an AI-driven economy—while ensuring critical technologies are built here at home.”At the center of OneCircle’s approach are several core technologies:• DeGy Power Block: Modular, kinetic renewable units delivering continuous, clean power—deployable in weeks and immediately scalable.• Graphene Battery Storage: AI-optimized lithium-graphene systems with triple the lifespan and ultra-fast charging, scalable from residential to utility applications.• SGP 1000 Smart Grid Power Unit: A digital plug-and-play grid system with blockchain-backed security and predictive analytics.• Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs): From air to aqua, AWGs feature smart systems that extract clean water directly from the air. The Company's air-to-water technology provides off-grid sustainability and produces cooled water for energy production and can be rapidly deployed to provide clean water in rural areas and for disaster response.By merging advanced hardware engineering with intelligent software architecture, OneCircle Energy aims to bridge the growing gap between aging grid infrastructure and the soaring energy requirements of AI data centers, industrial networks, and global manufacturing.“OneCircle Energy stands at the intersection of innovation and necessity,” Karpinski adds. “As the world races to meet new power realities, we’re focused on building systems that make clean, smart energy and water universally accessible—proudly built on American innovation and self-sufficiency.”About OneCircle EnergyOneCircle Energy powers the future through decentralized, intelligent, and clean energy systems. By combining advanced AI with American-made, next-generation energy infrastructure, the company delivers modular solutions that scale seamlessly across industries, governments, and global communities—from power generation and storage to atmospheric water creation.Media Contact:press@onecircleenergy.com+1 (917) 774-8200

