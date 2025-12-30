Fred’s Auto Removal Announces New Gresham Address and Nationwide Expansion

Fred's Auto Removal

Strategic Local Move Supports Junk Car Removal Expansion Beyond Oregon Into Key U.S. Cities

GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fred’s Auto Removal, a locally owned and operated auto removal company based in Gresham, Oregon, is pleased to announce a change in its physical address to 1033 E Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030. While the company’s new location is just one door over from its previous address, the move represents a meaningful milestone in Fred’s Auto Removal’s continued growth and long-term vision. The updated address supports operational efficiency and positions the company to expand its services beyond the Portland, Oregon area while continuing to serve local customers as a trusted Portland car buyer For years, Fred’s Auto Removal has built a strong reputation throughout Gresham and the greater Portland metro area by offering reliable junk car removal, fair pricing, and a simple process for customers looking to sell my car quickly and responsibly. Known for providing cash for junk cars, the company has helped countless vehicle owners turn unwanted, damaged, or non-running vehicles into immediate value. Customers continue to benefit from free towing, ensuring a hassle-free experience from the first call to vehicle pickup.Although the physical relocation is minimal, the timing of the move coincides with a major expansion of services. In addition to continuing operations in Gresham and Portland, Fred’s Auto Removal is now Nationwide and actively providing junk car removal services in Las Vegas, Nevada; Newark, New Jersey; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas. This expansion allows customers in multiple states to access the same dependable service, competitive offers, and free towing that have made Fred’s Auto Removal a recognized name in Oregon.As demand grows for fast and reliable ways to sell unwanted vehicles, Fred’s Auto Removal has invested in the infrastructure and logistics needed to support nationwide service. Whether customers are searching online for “sell my car,” “cash for junk cars,” or “junk car removal near me,” the company aims to provide a straightforward solution with clear communication and prompt service. Each new market is supported by experienced professionals who uphold the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and ethical business practices.Despite its expanding footprint, Fred’s Auto Removal remains firmly rooted in the Gresham and Portland communities. Local customers can expect the same personalized service and attention to detail that have defined the business from the beginning. As a leading Portland car buyer, the company continues to offer fair evaluations, flexible scheduling, and free towing for vehicles of all types, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans.Looking ahead, Fred’s Auto Removal plans to continue expanding into additional cities and states with the goal of becoming a nationwide leader in junk car removal and vehicle purchasing services. Future growth will focus on maintaining consistent service standards, improving response times, and ensuring that customers across the country can easily sell their cars for cash without unnecessary delays or complications.The move to 1033 E Powell Blvd reflects more than a change of address—it symbolizes the company’s evolution from a local auto removal service into a growing national operation. By combining local expertise with scalable systems, Fred’s Auto Removal is well positioned to meet the needs of vehicle owners Nationwide anywhere in the USA.Fred’s Auto Removal encourages customers, partners, and community members to note the updated address and explore the company’s expanded service offerings. With free towing, competitive cash offers, and a commitment to professionalism, Fred’s Auto Removal continues to make it easy for customers to sell their cars and remove unwanted vehicles—locally in Portland and Gresham, and now nationwide.

