Coriolis Company Named to PR Daily’s Top Agencies List for 2025

Coriolis Company named a Top Agency of 2025 by PR Daily

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coriolis Company is proud to announce that it has been named to PR Daily ’s Top Agencies List for 2025, recognizing the most innovative and impactful PR and communications firms shaping the industry today.Presented by PR Daily, the Top Agencies List honors agencies that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic excellence and measurable success in their work for clients across industries.Coriolis earned a spot on the 2025 list for its outstanding commitment to delivering results-driven communications, fostering trusted client relationships and driving meaningful engagement through forward-thinking strategies.Honorees were celebrated during the PR Daily Top Agencies Awards Luncheon, held on December 2, 2025, at City Winery in New York City, where top communicators and agency leaders gathered to recognize the year’s most accomplished firms."2025 has been an incredible year for Coriolis Company. We were fortunate to work with a record number of academic presses and universities that turned to us with their media training needs, as well as professional development for faculty, and so many of today's leading public intellectuals trusted us with their campaigns, it was a true honor," said Nanda Dyssou, founder and lead strategist of Coriolis. "Academic book publicity is not an easy genre, so getting this award truly means a lot. It motivates us to keep doing our very best for our clients in 2026, too."“PR Daily’s Top Agencies List shines a light on the firms that are defining excellence in communications,” said Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager of awards programs at PR Daily. “This year’s honorees represent agencies that are not only delivering exceptional client work but also elevating the profession as a whole.”Learn more about the agencies recognized on PR Daily’s Top Agencies List for 2025 and the innovative work driving their success here ABOUT CORIOLIS COMPANYCoriolis Company is a premier book publicity and media training firm known for its work with academics, thought leaders, and some of today’s leading public intellectuals. With a client list that includes award-winning scholars, bestselling authors, and high-profile experts, Coriolis specializes in securing top-tier media coverage, placing op-eds in major publications, and preparing clients for high-stakes interviews and speaking engagements. The firm’s expertise spans serious nonfiction—history, politics, sociology, race and gender studies, business, science, and law—as well as literary fiction, poetry, and even select self-published titles.ABOUT RAGAN COMMUNICATIONS AND PR DAILYRagan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 60 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Ragan’s Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators a year. Ragan Training is the leading learning portal among communicators, offering more than 800 hours of training and development for communicators. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held each November. Headquartered in Chicago, with team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide.CONTACT

