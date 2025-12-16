'Vigilant Guard' – A hunted paralegal crosses paths with a trained sentinel.

Vigilant Guard K.A. Blaze

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year draws to a close, acclaimed romance and thriller author Katina Blasingame (pen name K.A. Blaze) launched a new book that initiates the Silvercrest Executive Security series.

Vigilant Guard follows the story of Jessica Ians, a paralegal on the run who arrives in Lighthouse Grove from Chicago. Afraid of being discovered by her attackers, she checks into a small coastal inn, hoping to stay unnoticed while she figures out her next move. On her second night, she finds a dead rat tied with a ribbon on her doorstep. A note beside it reads: “I saw you. I see you. There is nowhere to hide.” She calls the sheriff, who comes to inspect the scene.

“Honestly, I was looking for a fresh start. It seems no matter where I settle, I won’t feel safe,” Jessica confesses.

This is when Cooper Silvercrest comes into the picture. Cooper has returned home from military service and works for his family’s security firm, Silvercrest Executive Security (S.E.S.). His new assignment takes him to the old tower of Lighthouse Grove, where signs of recent activity raise concern. His path eventually crosses with Jessica’s, and he becomes aware of a stranger in town who is avoiding attention. The lighthouse case and Jessica’s situation begin to move in the same direction.

Vigilant Guard is the first installment in a new series by Blaze, who specializes in the romantic thriller genre. Readers who enjoy grounded romantic suspense, slow-building tension, and character-driven stories will definitely enjoy reading it.

Book Details:

Title: Vigilant Guard

Author: K. A. Blaze

Publisher: AMZ Publication Hubs

Availability: Now available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon.

Discover a story about fear, safety, and trust. Get your copy of Vigilant Guard today!

