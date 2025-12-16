Wiideman Consulting Group Announces Channel Partnership with Semrush

Wiideman Consulting Group Logo

Wiideman Consulting Group joins Semrush Enterprise Partner Program, combining franchise and multi-location SEO expertise with AI-driven visibility tools.

The partnership expands the tools available to our team when analyzing enterprise search environments and AI-driven discovery. ” — Steve Wiideman, CEO of Wiideman

LA MIRADA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiideman Consulting Group, Inc. today announced it has joined the Semrush Enterprise Partner Program as an official Channel Partner. The partnership aligns Wiideman’s franchise and multi-location SEO expertise coupled digital visibility expertise with Semrush’s enterprise platform, including automated AI-driven workflows, competitive intelligence, and enterprise-grade visibility insights.

The ecosystem brings together leading digital marketing agencies to deliver coordinated service, research, and guidance to shared clients, supported by structured go-to-market motions and joint enablement resources. As a Channel Partner, Wiideman gains access to Semrush’s Enterprise Platform and to a set of workflows designed to automate time-intensive SEO, AIO, analytics harmonization, and competitive research tasks.

Advancing Total Search and AI-Driven Visibility

The rise of AI answer engines, frequent algorithm updates, and fragmentation across marketing tools have increased the need for consolidated intelligence and automation. The Semrush Enterprise Partner Program is built to address these challenges by providing organizations and their agency partners with coordinated visibility across traditional search, AI engines, and wider web ecosystems.

The Program gives partners purpose-built workflows for technical research, content evaluation, competitive intelligence, answer-engine optimization, data harmonization across analytics platforms, and forecasting of organic visibility and potential revenue lift. These capabilities support a shift from manual analysis to faster execution, allowing both agencies and brands to reallocate time toward strategy and impact.

Shared Focus Areas

Wiideman Consulting Group (www.wiideman.com) will integrate Semrush capabilities into client engagements related to:

- Multi-location SEO strategy

- Technical SEO and website health evaluations

- Answer-engine visibility analysis (AIO)

- Competitive landscape monitoring

- Data harmonization across GA, GSC, AA, and PPC systems

- Content performance auditing

- ROI and traffic forecasting

Statements

“The partnership expands the tools available to our team when analyzing enterprise search environments and AI-driven discovery. The Enterprise Platform consolidates data that typically sits across multiple systems, allowing for more accurate assessments and coordinated visibility planning,” said Steve Wiideman, President of Wiideman Consulting Group.

“Partners play a central role in helping organizations adapt to AI search, increasing operational efficiency and improving decision quality with consolidated insights,” said Ryan Jacobs, Senior Manager of Channel Sales. “Our Program is designed to provide both the data and workflow automation needed to support these transitions at scale.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may include forward-looking statements related to market trends, product functionality, expected partnership outcomes, and anticipated client benefits. Actual results may differ based on industry developments, technology updates, and operational considerations. All forward-looking statements reflect current information available as of the date of this release and are subject to change.

About Wiideman Consulting Group

Wiideman Consulting Group, Inc. provides strategic consulting in multi-location and franchise search engine optimization, SEO operations, and digital visibility planning for large brands, franchises, and organizations managing distributed search footprints. The company supports clients through advisory, technical research, and coordinated search governance programs.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, advertising, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.