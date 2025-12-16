QuerySurge Introduces Query Intelligence, Expanding AI-Driven Automation Across the Data Validation Lifecycle

QuerySurge AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuerySurge, the industry-leading platform for automated data validation and ETL testing, today announced the release of QuerySurge AI Query Intelligence , the next evolution of its artificial intelligence capabilities designed to simplify and accelerate data testing at scale.Query Intelligence extends QuerySurge’s AI portfolio by enabling teams to generate, refine, and expand SQL test logic using natural language. Combined with QuerySurge AI: Mapping Intelligence , which automatically converts data mapping documents into executable tests, QuerySurge now delivers a connected AI experience across two of the most time-consuming phases of data validation: understanding requirements and building test logic.Together, these capabilities reduce manual effort, lower the barrier to entry for complex testing scenarios, and help organizations achieve faster, more reliable data releases.From Mapping Documents to Executable Tests - Now Faster Than EverWith Mapping Intelligence, QuerySurge uses AI to interpret Excel-based source-to-target mapping documents and automatically generate SQL validation tests. This eliminates hours or days of manual test creation and ensures that validation logic remains aligned with documented business and transformation rules.Query Intelligence builds on this foundation by allowing users to interact with those tests conversationally. Testers can ask questions, refine logic, add conditions, or extend coverage using plain language, while QuerySurge AI translates those requests into production-ready SQL.The result is a tighter feedback loop between requirements, mappings, and validation logic—without sacrificing control, transparency, or auditability.Designed for Enterprise Data TeamsQuerySurge AI is built specifically for enterprise data environments, supporting on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployments. Organizations can choose their preferred AI models and infrastructure while maintaining governance, security, and compliance standards.Key benefits include:• Faster test creation and broader coverage with less manual SQL development• Reduced dependency on specialized SQL expertise for everyday testing tasks• Improved alignment between mapping documents, transformation logic, and validation results• Seamless integration into existing QuerySurge workflows, CI/CD pipelines, and DataOps processesAI That Enhances, Not Replaces, Data Testing Best PracticesUnlike generic AI tools, QuerySurge AI is purpose-built for data validation. All AI-generated logic remains fully visible, editable, and governed within QuerySurge’s enterprise-grade testing framework, ensuring teams maintain confidence, traceability, and control.“QuerySurge AI is about removing friction, not removing rigor,” said Matthew Moss, QuerySurge’s product manager. “By combining Mapping Intelligence with Query Intelligence, we’re helping teams move faster while delivering the trust and auditability that enterprise data demands.”AvailabilityQuerySurge AI, including Mapping Intelligence and Query Intelligence, is available today on the QuerySurge platform.To learn more, visit:• QuerySurge AI overview: https://www.querysurge.com/solutions/querysurge-artificial-intelligence • Mapping Intelligence: https://www.querysurge.com/solutions/querysurge-artificial-intelligence/mapping-ai • Query Intelligence: https://www.querysurge.com/solutions/querysurge-artificial-intelligence/query-ai About QuerySurgeQuerySurge is the industry’s most powerful automated data validation platform, enabling organizations to test data across complex data warehouses, data lakes, ETL pipelines, and BI environments. Used by enterprises worldwide, QuerySurge helps teams deliver trusted data faster by automating validation across the entire data lifecycle.

