The Orion Fund Opens Grant Applications to Help California College Students in Health Crisis Stay in School

For college students facing a health crisis, the financial burden can be just as devastating. Orion Fund grants remove urgent financial barriers so students can focus on healing and staying in school.” — Pam Hirtzer, Founder of The Orion Fund

PIEDMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orion Fund , a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to helping California college students stay in school while facing serious illness or injury, has opened applications for its Annual Grant Program, the organization’s largest award program of the year.Each year, The Orion Fund provides direct financial assistance to California college students age 32 and under who are experiencing a serious medical condition that threatens their ability to remain enrolled. The Annual Grant Program runs from December through April and supports students attending community colleges, CSU, UC, and private colleges throughout California.The application deadline is Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Grants are awarded to help cover expenses related to a medical crisis, including medical expenses incurred during a medical event; limited short-term medical costs to support recovery; educational costs associated with recovery; and essential living expenses related to recovery. Grant awards typically range from $500 to $5,000, depending on individual circumstances.“For students navigating a serious health crisis, the financial burden can be just as devastating as the diagnosis itself,” said Pam Hirtzer, Founder of The Orion Fund. “Our grants help remove immediate financial barriers so students can focus on healing and staying enrolled in school.”The impact of this support is often life-changing for students at all levels of higher education.“There are angels out there, and one of them is The Orion Fund,” said Leo, a Master’s student and Orion Fund grantee. “This year, they did not just help me, they helped me survive and overcome what I was going through.”Another grantee, Marial, a PhD student, shared the lasting impact of receiving support during recovery.“I would like to share the exciting news that I am in good health,” Marial said. “I remain incredibly, unspeakably grateful to The Orion Fund. It was absolutely life-changing.”Students can begin an application through The Orion Fund’s website at TheOrionFund.org.Founded in 2004, The Orion Fund has awarded more than $750,000 in direct grants to over 450 students at more than 70 colleges across California. The organization remains entirely volunteer-run and focused on providing timely, compassionate support to students when they need it most.Students who believe they may qualify are encouraged to apply early.To apply or make a contribution, visit TheOrionFund.org.About The Orion FundFounded in 2004 as a legacy to Orion Trott, a UC San Diego student who died of cancer at the age of 21, The Orion Fund provides direct financial aid to California college students age 32 and younger who are facing a serious health crisis. Entirely volunteer-run, the organization has awarded more than $750,000 in grants to over 450 students at 70+ colleges statewide, ensuring that health challenges do not derail educational goals.

