Blow Tissues Introduces Refillable Tissue Box System With PFAS-Free Bamboo Facial Tissues

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blow Tissues, a new design-led home essentials brand, has launched a refillable tissue box system that combines a reusable acrylic tissue box with PFAS-free bamboo facial tissues . Similar to how premium personal care brands like Coterie have reimagined everyday essentials, Blow Tissues is focused on replacing disposable cardboard tissue boxes with a more sustainable, modern, and design-forward option for bathrooms, bedrooms, and living rooms. Blow Tissues is available now at https://blowtissues.com Blow Tissues’ flagship product is The Blow Kit, a refillable tissue box and bamboo facial tissue system. Each kit includes a durable acrylic tissue box and two packs of premium 5-ply PFAS-free bamboo facial tissues, up to 20 percent larger than standard facial tissues and made with unscented lotion for a softer, more comfortable blow. Instead of hiding seasonal cardboard boxes or buying separate tissue box covers, customers can use one refillable tissue box that is made to stay in their space.“Most facial tissues are still sold in flimsy cardboard boxes that are meant to be thrown away,” said Ariel Westphal, founder of Blow Tissues. “We wanted to build a refillable tissue box that looks intentional in your home and pairs it with bamboo tissues that feel better and create less waste over time.”The Blow Tissues system is designed around three key ideas: a refillable tissue box that replaces disposable cardboard tissue boxes and plastic wrapping, offering a more eco friendly tissue solution; bamboo-based, PFAS-free facial tissues that are 5-ply, lotion-soft, and up to 20 percent larger so customers use fewer tissues per blow; and convenient refills with optional tissue subscriptions that ship directly to customers’ doors, reducing last-minute trips to the store during cold and allergy season.Blow Tissues is positioned at the intersection of home decor, sustainable household products, and premium facial tissues. The refillable tissue box system is designed for shoppers who want products that look good in their space while still prioritizing comfort, performance, and sustainability.Impact is built into the business model. Through its Give a Sheet program, Blow Tissues donates 2 percent of sales to U.S. public school classrooms through DonorsChoose, turning an everyday purchase into ongoing support for teachers and students.Blow Tissues and The Blow Kit are available exclusively at https://blowtissues.com , with limited quantities from the first production run. Customers can order the refillable tissue box kit, add one-time or subscription tissue refills, and learn more about the brand’s bamboo materials, PFAS-free testing, and Give a Sheet donation program.About Blow TissuesBlow Tissues is a female-founded, design-led home essentials brand based in Wichita, Kansas. Founded by marketing executive Ariel Westphal, the company creates refillable acrylic tissue box systems paired with premium 5-ply PFAS-free bamboo facial tissues, offering a modern alternative to disposable cardboard tissue boxes. Built around the idea that everyday objects should be both pretty and useful, Blow Tissues focuses on design, comfort, and sustainability. Through its Give a Sheet program, the brand donates 2 percent of sales to U.S. public school classrooms via DonorsChoose. Learn more at https://blowtissues.com Press Contact: support@blowtissues.comWebsite: https://blowtissues.com

