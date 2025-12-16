PixelPlex Launches CC View for the Canton Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canton Network is the pioneering blockchain solution built specifically for the financial sector. The PixelPlex software development company is continually seeking the most transformative technological advancements. As dedicated participants in the Canton Network ecosystem, we are pleased to support its growth and deliver a smooth and protected experience for users. Our recent launch of the CC View Explorer has already gained a reputation as a reliable tool. Let’s go into details.Since its launch in May 2023, the Canton Network has already received support from major industry players, including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Deloitte. The platform’s creators focus on confidentiality and aim to interconnect segregated financial infrastructures. This enables a degree of seamless interaction that traditional systems have been unable to attain.Global financial firms anticipate that Canton will shorten settlement times to mere seconds, slash operating costs by up to 60%, and establish a blockchain foundation prioritising privacy to manage workflows worth trillions of dollars. Unlike radically transparent public blockchains, Canton utilises Daml smart contracts. Daml allows for creating private, transient subnetworks where transaction data is visible only to authorised participants, while still enabling synchronisation across the broader ecosystem.As this revolutionary network matures, the need for reliable, transparent, and comprehensive data access appears. This is precisely the gap that CC View fills. The explorer is already being used by leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, to verify and monitor on-chain activity. Furthermore, its value to the community has been recognised by its inclusion as a featured application of the Canton apps ecosystem What does CC View offer?CC View provides visibility into the Canton Network's activity. Its rich and user-friendly interface offers valuable insights for both casual observers and institutional users. Key features include:- Comprehensive network overview: Users gain real-time insights into network health, transaction volume, and active domains.- Advanced transaction search: The functionality allows for drilling down into specific transactions, contracts, and events with powerful search and filters.- Domain and participant analytics: It is possible to track the activity and performance of individual domains and participants within the network.- Transparent, verifiable data: CC View serves as an independent and reliable source for data verification, fostering trust across the ecosystem.The functionality of the CC View Explorer is not limited to the above-mentioned points. The explorer’s public API empowers developers, analysts, and businesses to build their own applications and conduct deep analysis of the Canton Network activity.Who can benefit from the CC View?- Exchanges: CC View serves as the source of truth for exchanges. They verify that the transactions are real and verified before crediting accounts.- Developers and analysts: If they are building an app on Canton Network or just want to study how it is used, they need the data from CC View. They use its website or its API to power their own tools and charts.- Companies and users on the network: While transaction details are private, any business or user on Canton can use CC View to verify the successful completion and finality of their transactions and monitor the overall health of the ecosystem.- Curious observers: Those who are just interested in blockchain and want to see how a major new network like Canton is growing turn to CC View for insights.About PixelPlexPixelPlex is a full-cycle development and consulting company with a focus on blockchain, AI, IoT, and other transformative technologies. We have more than 13 years of blockchain development expertise. As an active participant in the Canton ecosystem, we combine profound technical knowledge with direct, hands-on experience on the network. Our contribution to the network is not limited to CC View Explorer. It also includes:- Canton Loop: The premier non-custodial wallet built for the Canton Network, which has already secured a spot in the top 10 of the Canton Coin Validator Leaderboard.- Canton KYC Platform: The industry's first reusable KYC solution, that embodies the “verify once, use everywhere” principle to streamline user onboarding.Leveraging the secure Daml smart contract language, we construct resilient and fully compliant systems. These solutions are engineered to satisfy the rigorous demands of the financial sector, guaranteeing the highest level of protection for sensitive data and digital assets.Company Address: West 28th St. Suite 31

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.