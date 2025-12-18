TherapySouth Selects Stride as Its Next Generation EMR and RCM Platform

TherapySouth choses Stride as their Physical Therapy EMR and RCM platform

The partnership supports multi-state growth and delivers a more connected experience for patients and clinicians.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stride announced today that TherapySouth , an independently owned outpatient physical therapy provider with 51 clinics and 265 providers across Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi, has chosen Stride as its new EMR and revenue cycle platform. The decision supports TherapySouth’s long term vision for steady, values driven growth and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering high quality, hands-on patient care in every community it serves.TherapySouth evaluated multiple platforms and identified Stride as the partner best aligned with its mission and values, operational needs and future expansion goals. The organization sought a modern, unified system that would reduce administrative burden for clinicians, simplify day to day operations, and strengthen financial performance across its multi state footprint.Stride’s AI-enabled documentation, integrated EMR and RCM workflows, intelligent waitlist and proven denial prevention capabilities were central to the decision. TherapySouth leaders also cited Stride’s ease of use, transparent pricing, support and onboarding and shared commitment to innovation and service as important factors.“When a large and forward thinking group like TherapySouth chooses a newer company like Stride, it says a lot about where the market is headed,” said Ryan Limor, CEO of Stride. “TherapySouth is intentional about what they build their business on, and we are honored that they see value in our next generation approach to therapy software. We look forward to supporting their teams as they continue to grow.”“Our primary reason for selecting Stride was the sense of shared mission and values with their team. We wanted a system that reflects where outpatient therapy is going, not where it has been,” said Doug Cole, PT, MPT, President and COO of TherapySouth. “Stride gives our team powerful tools that are easy to use, and a partner that supports the kind of steady, values driven growth we work toward as a company.”“Stride made sense for us because, beyond offering an all-inclusive premium-level product, the pricing protects our margins and avoids the constant add-ons we’ve seen elsewhere - even as the platform continues to improve,” added Johnny Cupp, Therapy South’s Chief Financial Officer.TherapySouth’s selection represents an important milestone in Stride’s expansion strategy. It validates Stride’s ability to support large, multi-site enterprises and demonstrates growing demand for modern solutions that simplify clinician workflow, improve financial clarity, and help organizations grow sustainably.About TherapySouthTherapySouth is a locally owned outpatient physical therapy practice dedicated to serving patients and communities with compassionate, hands-on care across Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.About StrideStride is a next generation, AI enabled EMR platform that helps outpatient therapy clinics streamline documentation, scheduling, billing, and patient communication. The system reduces administrative burden for therapists and staff and supports better decision making, faster reimbursement, and improved organizational efficiency.

