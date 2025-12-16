Winners Announced for the 2025 MRII Data Analysis Award, presented by Infotools Harmoni

Annual award recognizes exceptional skill in analyzing complex market research data and delivering actionable insights using the Infotools Harmoni platform.

WEST DOVER, VT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Research Institute International (MRII) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 MRII Data Analysis Award, sponsored by Infotools Harmoni. The award honors outstanding analytical ability and clear, actionable storytelling based on market research data. This year’s first place winner is Sarim Khan (Pakistan), who receives the $2,500 grand prize. Linh Pham (Vietnam) earned second place and a $500 prize. Catherine Novita Kusumaningrum (Indonesia) was awarded third place and received a free online Principles Express course from MRII and the University of Georgia.

“MRII is committed to supporting the growth and development of insight professionals around the world,” said Ed Keller, Executive Director of MRII. “This year’s winners exemplify the talent and rigor that move our industry forward. We congratulate this year’s winners and thank Infotools for their continued partnership.”

Entrants analyzed a global dataset on New Zealand tourism using the Infotools Harmoni platform and submitted a presentation addressing one of three business challenges: identifying priority visitor markets, increasing visitor expenditure or evolving New Zealand’s brand positioning. Submissions were evaluated on analytical depth, creativity, practicality of recommendations and clarity of storytelling.

First place winner Sarim Khan, an AI Automation Engineer at Appetiser Apps, brought a multidisciplinary technical background to his analysis, applying experience across data science, machine learning, AI automation and full-stack development. His entry focused on strategies to increase visitor expenditure, combining exploratory analysis with strategic recommendations informed by both behavioral patterns and market dynamics.

Second place winner Linh Pham, a Research Executive at Indochina Research Vietnam, impressed judges with her ability to interpret a complex dataset and craft a clear, coherent narrative. Her work drew on her blended experience in economic research and consumer insights, showcasing her skill in shaping data into meaningful stories that support strategic decision-making.

Third place winner Catherine Novita Kusumaningrum, an insights and analytics practitioner from Indonesia with experience in conjoint analysis and product-pricing strategy, delivered a structured and thoughtful analysis centered on increasing visitor spend. Her approach was shaped by her background working with international clients on data-driven modeling and her current focus on expanding her analytics portfolio.

“The MRII Data Analysis Award is designed to celebrate rigorous thinking and the practical application of data to real-world business problems,” said John Bird, EVP at Infotools, who was also on the judging committee for the award. “Each year, participants demonstrate the power of thoughtful analysis using the Harmoni platform. We’re proud to support an award that highlights the talent and creativity emerging across the global insights community.”



About Infotools

Established in 1990 and an Ipsos company since 2021, Infotools operates across the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future, Infotools empowers organizations to turn complex market research and consumer data into clear, actionable understanding through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, now enhanced by ChatHarmoni, an AI-driven research companion. Harmoni enables iterative analysis, beautiful visualizations, and compelling dashboards that influence decision-makers across the business. Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools.com for more information.

About MRII

The Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. The organization believes that training and development is key to realizing the full potential and value of market research and insights, and to driving innovation within the sector. MRII offers a wide number of resources, including expert webinars and content, global and regional awards programs, and original research on critical insights industry topics. Its market-leading educational courses, presented along with the University of Georgia, are authored by leading research and insights practitioners, continually updated, and endorsed by major national and international professional and industry organizations. To learn more, visit www.mrii.org.

