ANZZI Expands Universal Access Features in Sliding Shower Door Collection

ANZZI expands universal access features in sliding shower doors, adding low-threshold planning, wider openings, soft-close options, and durable tempered glass.

These updates reflect how we design for real bathrooms—clear entry, smooth movement, and flexible installs—so more people can plan spaces that work day after day.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANZZI today announced an expansion of universal access features across its sliding shower door collection, reinforcing the company’s focus on inclusive design, installation flexibility, and everyday usability. The latest lineup emphasizes low-threshold planning, wider, precise openings, soft-close sliding systems, and tempered glass with Tsunami Guard—features that align with current bathroom design priorities while maintaining a refined, modern aesthetic.The enhanced sliding shower door lineup is available now through ANZZI and authorized retailers. For specifications, finish options, and installation details, visit https://anzzi.com/collections/anzzi-shower-doors The ANZZI sliding shower door collection includes frameless and semi‑frameless options, with reversible installation to accommodate left‑ or right‑hand layouts. Finish selections include Matte Black, Brushed Gold, Brushed Nickel, and Chrome, offering designers and homeowners cohesive ways to match faucets, trims, and accessories.Accessibility by design: clarity, comfort, and controlSliding enclosures are an effective solution for compact and mid‑size baths because they do not require swing clearance. ANZZI’s expanded features center on smooth entry and intuitive operation:- Low‑threshold planning: Sliding systems pair naturally with low‑profile bases or curbless shower layouts, supporting safer step‑in access.- Wider clear openings: Optimized door travel maximizes the passage width, aiding multi‑generational households and accessibility‑minded remodels.- Soft‑close mechanisms (select models): Engineered for quiet, controlled closure that reduces movement shock and everyday wear.- Reversible installs: Symmetrical designs allow left‑ or right‑hand configurations to accommodate a variety of bathroom plans.- Tsunami Guard tempered glass: Durable, easy‑to‑clean glass helps maintain clarity through daily use.Series highlights and finish optionsThe collection features multiple series in a range of widths, including frameless sliding options and semi‑frameless designs. Select frameless models—such as those in the Mountain series—integrate soft‑close operation, while other sliding configurations provide sturdy glide hardware for reliable performance. Designers can specify Matte Black for bold, contemporary contrast; Brushed Gold for warm, upscale accents; or Brushed Nickel and Chrome for timeless versatility.Engineered for installers and everyday useInstallers benefit from reversible designs that simplify planning and reduce time on-site when handedness changes late in a project. Homeowners experience quiet operation and smooth travel, which supports daily routines in shared baths. With tempered glass and sturdy metal components, the lineup is designed to balance visual lightness with long‑term durability.About ANZZIANZZI designs and manufactures bath and kitchen products that blend modern aesthetics with durable, installation‑friendly engineering. The portfolio spans shower doors, bathtubs, shower systems, faucets, and accessories, with finish and style options that support both residential upgrades and professional projects.

