Canary and VTT Finalize Licensing Agreement for Technology to Enable Development of Canary’s Cardiovascular Program

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Medical , a medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem, and VTT , a research, development and innovation company in Finland, today announced the completion of a licensing agreement for sensor technology. Under the agreement, Canary Medical has licensed VTT’s Micro Electrical Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Pressure Sensor and Piezoelectric Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducer (PMUT) technologies for use in its implantable cardiovascular products. Both sensors are ultra-low power and of a size, along with Canary Medical’s current developed sensor, power, and communications technology, to enable development and commercialization of new products designed to provide daily data for patients and their clinicians to better manage chronic cardiovascular disease conditions.“Canary is excited about the opportunity to work with European technology leader, VTT, to further expand our sensor capabilities outside of the orthopedics space,” said Bill Hunter, M.D., Founding Member, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Canary Medical. “With data from our smart knee, we have proven out the ability of our technology to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes post total knee surgery. We can now apply those learnings to support individuals suffering from chronic cardiovascular disease.”In February 2025, Canary announced the completion of a first-in-human trial of its Cardiac Auscultation monitor. Later this year, Canary will conduct further clinical studies to test the development of algorithms associated with monitoring congestive heart failure.“We are pleased that Canary will be leveraging our technology with the goal of extending the lives of millions of people around the world,” said Tauno Vähä-Heikkilä, Director of Strategic Partnerships at VTT. “This agreement also gives us at VTT the opportunity to broaden our focus beyond our traditional competencies in microelectronics in telecommunications and computing technologies into the medical device sector, which is one of our new focus areas.”The U.S. heart failure market is projected to be $70B annually by 2030. One in five people will develop heart failure in their lifetime with half of patients dying within five years of their diagnosis.About Canary MedicalCanary Medical is an active implant and artificial intelligence medical data company focused on the development and commercialization of its patented implantable sensor technology and complementary data and analytics ecosystem. In 2021, Canary Medical introduced canturiote, the world’s first “smart knee” tibial extension, which is implanted in the body where it monitors patient activity and joint performance, and transmits data to the cloud, autonomously, requiring almost no patient compliance or physician involvement. The Company was conceived and created with the vision that healthcare transformation requires reliable and cost-effective healthcare data and that the effective monitoring and analysis of that data will produce better outcomes for patients at lower costs. Canary Medical is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, researchers and data scientists globally regarded for their expertise in medical device design, development and data informatics.For more information contact us at admin@canarymedical.com or visit www.canarymedical.com . Follow Canary Medical on LinkedIn.About VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland LtdVTT is a visionary research, development and innovation partner. We drive sustainable growth and tackle the biggest global challenges of our time and turn them into growth opportunities. We go beyond the obvious to help the society and companies to grow through technological innovations. We have over 80 years of experience of top-level research and science-based results. 