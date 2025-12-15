Greece Named #1 Place to Retire in 2026: Mitos Relocation Says the Result Confirms a Structural Shift, Not a Trend

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greece has been ranked the #1 best place to retire in the world for 2026 by International Living, rising to the top of a list that includes Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, and Panama. For Mitos Relocation Solutions, the international advisory firm specialising in European retirement relocation, the result comes as no surprise.“Greece was our very first destination — and this ranking simply confirms what we’ve been seeing on the ground for years,” said Federica Grazi, CEO of Mitos Relocation Solutions. “This isn’t hype. It’s the natural outcome of strong fundamentals coming together at exactly the right time.”Why Greece Is Leading the Global RankingsAccording to Mitos Relocation, Greece’s rise is driven by a rare combination of immigration access, tax certainty, digital governance, affordability, and lifestyle:Immigration & Residency• One of the few remaining EU Golden Visas linked to real estate, offering permanent residence.• While thresholds have increased in prime areas, opportunities still exist at €250,000, with no requirement for full-time physical residence.• Additional routes include financially independent permits and digital nomad visas.Tax Regime• 7% flat tax for foreign retirees on global income, for 15 years.• Alternative €100,000 flat tax for high net worth individuals.• For UK or most international retirees, this often results in substantial net savings of thousands of euros.• For US citizens, while federal taxation still applies, Greece offers clear tax caps and predictability, compared with progressive systems where rates can exceed 45–48% in other parts of Europe.Public Administration & Digital Governance• Contrary to outdated stereotypes, Greece now operates a highly functional e-governance system:• Online residence permit application• Digital tax portals• Fully registered rental contracts offering strong tenant protection• High transparency through digital public recordsCost of Living & Healthcare• Greece remains materially more affordable than most Western European destinations.• Private healthcare is high quality and low cost, with affordable private insurance, particularly below age 65• Even without insurance, out-of-pocket care remains competitive by international standards. Doctor visits are typically €50–€100Lifestyle, Safety & Culture• A rare mix of sea, cities, and mountains — from vibrant Athens to hiking regions and island life.• Deep historical heritage, year-round cultural life, and strong local traditions.• Exceptional food and wine culture.• High levels of personal safety and political stability.• High level of English compared to neighbouring countries like Italy• Increasing concentrations of international retirees in areas such as Crete and the Peloponnese (Kalamata), creating established support networks without over-tourism.Portugal & Spain: Still Important, but No Longer the Easy WinnersPortugal and Spain remain significant lifestyle destinations, but their positions in the ranking reflect important recent changes:• Portugal has seen:• Sharp increases in cost of living and property prices• Removal of all tax incentives for foreign retirees in 2025• Extended timeline for naturalisation• Spain has:• Officially closed its Golden Visa in 2025• Experienced rising anti-tourism and anti-immigration sentiment in urban centres• Ongoing proposals around additional taxation for non-EU property buyers“These are still beautiful, highly desirable countries,” said Grazi. “But structurally, Greece is now better aligned with today’s mobile retiree — financially, administratively, and strategically.”A Broader Shift in Retirement PlanningThe 2026 rankings reflect a broader transformation in how retirees approach relocation: with greater focus on tax optimisation, healthcare access, administrative efficiency, and long-term residency security, not just lifestyle appeal.“Retirement today is no longer just about slowing down — it’s about redesigning life on strong financial and legal foundations,” Grazi added. “Greece currently offers one of the most complete frameworks in the world for doing exactly that.”

