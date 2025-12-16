Strata, a Strategic Communications Agency for Deep-Tech B2B Brands, Launches

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strata, a new strategic communications agency for deep tech B2B companies, has officially launched, bringing decades of technology and communications experience from its three co-founders. The agency helps technical brands build visibility and credibility across media, technical communities, social platforms, and AI-driven discovery. Strata applies an earned ecosystem approach shaped by how technical audiences engage, and specializes in semiconductors, advanced electronics, AI, IoT, clean tech, and more.

Strata was founded by Kerry McClenahan, CEO, Sarah MacKenzie, VP of Client Strategy, and Zach Hynoski, VP Communities. The three co-founders worked together in senior leadership roles at Publitek, a Next 15 company, where they led integrated communications programs for global deep-tech brands. Prior to Publitek, McClenahan founded and ran boutique tech B2B technology agency McClenahan Bruer for 25 years before its acquisition by Publitek.

Strata’s earned ecosystem approach reflects how deep-tech and engineering audiences actually discover and evaluate information today, moving fluidly between trade and business publications, social media, communities and industry forums. This multi-channel behavior is now standard, and information that appears in one channel often influences content and conversations in others, shaping how technical and business decision-makers learn, build trust and make purchasing decisions.

The agency’s offers a full range of strategic communications services that help deep-tech brands build visibility and credibility across the channels their audiences rely on, including:

• Communications strategy and planning

• Media and analyst relations

• Social media including brand community management, executive persona programs, and influencer activity

• Executive visibility

• Community marketing

• GEO/LLM optimization

• Technical and thought leadership content creation

• Creative content development

“Too often, deep-tech communications breaks down not because the story lacks substance, but because it’s told in a piecemeal fashion,” said Kerry McClenahan, CEO of Strata. “Engineers build trust through consistent patterns - what they read, who they listen to, and how ideas show up over time. Our work is about creating inter-platform synergy in storytelling.”

Strata currently works with a range of deep-tech B2B companies across semiconductors, electronics, and industrial technology markets, and is available to support additional organizations seeking strategic communications expertise. For more information about Strata and its services, visit www.stratacomms.agency.

ABOUT STRATA

Strata is a women- and LGBTQ-owned strategic communications agency for deep tech B2B brands, founded in Portland, Oregon. The agency works with complex technology companies to help them generate and increase brand awareness and preference across media, social platforms, technical communities, and AI-driven discovery channels. For more, visit www.stratacomms.agency and www.linkedin.com/company/stratacomms.

