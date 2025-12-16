Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique to Open in Uptown Dallas’ West Village This Winter

Toastique, the gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is expanding to Uptown Dallas, slated to open in the West Village later this winter.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is expanding to Uptown Dallas, slated to open in the West Village later this winter. A fast-casual restaurant, Toastique will be located at 3839 McKinney Avenue #135 in Uptown, a vibrant and walkable community. Future customers can look forward to a nutritious menu selection made from premium ingredients and served inside a modern café setting.With over 50 locations nationwide, Toastique is beloved for its health-focused offerings, each crafted by hand in-house. Toastique West Village will serve the brand’s line of artisanal toasts ranging from options like Avocado Smash to PB Crunch. Also on the menu will be vibrant smoothie bowls, piled high with superfoods with bases including acai and peanut butter banana. For a quick thirst quencher, expertly blended smoothies like Green Machine, Blue Mystique and Superfruit will be made to order. Cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and grab-and-go options will round out the menu.Founded in 2018, by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, Toastique operates with a mission to make healthy food approachable, accessible and enjoyable for people everywhere. As local residents and the franchisees behind Toastique West Village, husband-and-wife owners Dilpreet Singh and Brinderjeet Sidhu were drawn to Uptown and West Village’s strong sense of community, active lifestyle, and walkable neighborhood feel. With its proximity to Katy Trail and a shared commitment to wellness, West Village felt like a natural home for Toastique.“Being part of this community, we see how much people value health, connection, and convenience,” said Sidhu. “We’re excited to create a welcoming space where neighbors can gather, whether it’s meeting friends, stopping in after a workout, or taking a moment to enjoy a fresh, nourishing meal.”Toastique West Village will offer an all-day menu from7 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/dallas-west-village . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

