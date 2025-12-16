DGR Systems Achieves HPE Silver Partner Status in Hybrid Cloud and Compute

This new designation validates deep technical expertise and strengthens DGR’s Digital Foundations strategy

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DGR Systems, LLC is proud to announce it has achieved Silver Partner status within the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Partner Ready program. This designation, awarded specifically for the Hybrid Cloud and Compute portfolios, recognizes DGR Systems’ investment in technical certifications, solution architecture, and its proven ability to deliver complex infrastructure modernization projects.

Achieving Silver Partner status is a rigorous process that requires solution providers to meet specific revenue thresholds and, most importantly, attain advanced technical and sales certifications. This milestone serves as independent validation of DGR Systems’ engineering capabilities and its ability to design, deploy, and manage HPE solutions at a high standard.

This announcement comes on the heels of DGR Systems’ recent success in securing access to the HPE NASPO ValuePoint and Cloud Contracts, further solidifying the company’s position as a go-to partner for public and private sector organizations in Florida looking to modernize their data centers.

"Earning HPE Silver status in Hybrid Cloud and Compute is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to technical excellence, and it is just the beginning," said Steve Cavendish, Vice President of Digital Foundations at DGR Systems. "We don't simply transact hardware; we architect resilient platforms that drive business outcomes. DGR Systems will continue to invest in this partnership, with our sights set on achieving even higher levels of accreditation in the coming year to further enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

By combining this new Silver Partner status with DGR Systems existing contract vehicles, DGR can now offer clients an enhanced level of support, including access to specialized HPE resources, advanced solution engineering, and sizing services.

About DGR Systems:

DGR Systems is a next-generation technology solutions integrator committed to helping organizations build scalable, secure, and future-ready digital foundations. With a focus on aligning people, processes, and technology, DGR Systems delivers measurable value through its expertise in cloud, infrastructure, security, and professional services.

For more information on DGR Systems and its Digital Foundations offerings, visit www.dgrsystems.com.

