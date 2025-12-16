SteelGenix and Hawaiian Council Deliver 34 Sustainable Homes, Renewing Hope in Post-Fire Lahaina

Crews constructing sustainable steel home in post-fire Lahaina Functional and spacious kitchen inside sustainable steel home Steel home exterior complete with detailing and landscaping

SteelGenix delivers 34 sustainable homes in post-fire Lahaina, Hawaii, establishing a replicable model for disaster, affordable, and workforce housing.

Through this partnership, the Hawaiian Council was able to move quickly to deliver 34 affordable homes that provide dignity, safety, and the foundation families need to heal and rebuild.” — Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council

LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the months since the Lahaina wildfires destroyed historic neighborhoods, displacing thousands of residents, families are finally returning home thanks to a unique partnership between the Hawaiian Council and Colorado-based SteelGenix. Together, with support from EV Studio: Integrated Architecture and Engineering, the organizations delivered the region’s first new home and first completed housing development post-fires. Consisting of 34 permanent modular steel homes, this community provides safe, sustainable housing and marks a major milestone in Maui’s long-term recovery.A New Model for Rebuilding with PurposeThe 34 homes, completed in just eleven months, were designed to last generations while offering energy efficiency, comfort, and resilience against Hawaii’s tropical climate. Built using a steel-framed modular system and insulated metal panels, each home is thermally efficient, airtight, termite free, and mold resistant. This combination of rapid delivery and enduring quality goes beyond a place to live; it provides an opportunity to rebuild family life and community connection.“SteelGenix has been an essential partner in our work to bring stability to Maui families after the devastating wildfires on August 8th, 2023,” says Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council. “Through this partnership, the Hawaiian Council was able to move quickly to deliver 34 affordable homes that provide dignity, safety, and the foundation families need to heal and rebuild. This project shows what can happen when community-driven action meets innovative solutions.”Jonathan Nassar, CEO of SteelGenix, added, “When we saw how many families were still living in temporary shelters months after the fires, we knew we had to help. These homes are built to last, bringing stability and comfort back to people’s lives while supporting the community’s long-term recovery. Our goal was to build efficiently, sustainably, and always with heart.”People Before BureaucracyRather than allowing red tape to delay crucial progress, the Hawaiian Council (formerly the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement), in collaboration with SteelGenix, local NGOs, and state and county agencies, took a different approach. By invoking the Emergency Proclamation Act, the Council secured the quick approvals needed to move families into homes just months after the fires.Homes Designed Around Local NeedsFamilies who had spent months in temporary shelters, tents, or hotel rooms were finally able to move into permanent housing designed with their needs in mind. Spacious interiors, natural light, durable materials, and features for multigenerational living and privacy reflect residents’ feedback and make each unit feel like a true home.“SteelGenix didn’t just deliver homes, they listened,” said a local housing coordinator. “They understood what our families needed and made sure each unit supported how we live together here in Hawaii. That made all the difference.”A Blueprint for Sustainable RecoveryThis partnership goes far beyond building 34 homes. SteelGenix and the Hawaiian Council are committed to supporting residents long after construction is complete. Together, they’re creating a model for recovery that is sustainable, locally responsive, and environmentally responsible. The framework is designed to be easily replicated in communities facing disaster-related challenges, affordability issues , or workforce housing shortages.The Lahaina project demonstrates how communities can rebuild faster, smarter, and more thoughtfully after disaster, without sacrificing quality, culture, or hope.About SteelGenixSteelGenix designs and delivers modular steel housing solutions that combine strength, sustainability and affordability. Based in Westminster, Colorado, the company partners with communities nationwide to provide high-quality, permanent housing for emergency recovery and long-term growth. Learn more at www.SteelGenix.com

