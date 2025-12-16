BLUWATR ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LPAS ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing on its mission to help architecture and engineering firms thrive in an industry in the midst of historic change, Bluwatr has entered into a strategic partnership with LPAS Architecture + Design [LPAS] by acquiring a majority interest in the firm. Adhering to Bluwatr’s co-partnership model, LPAS’ leadership retains significant equity interest, continuing the tradition of employee ownership and paving the way for more employees to become shareholders.Established in 1978, LPAS Architecture + Design is a full-service architecture and interior design firm based in Northern California (with offices in Sacramento and Oakland). Over its multi-decade history, the firm has built a strong reputation for award-winning design and multi-disciplinary service offerings.LPAS brings a very reputable brand with a deep client roster across multifamily, higher education, and civic markets,” said Bluwatr Founding Partner and CEO Todd Hoisington. “Operating from Northern California, the firm is well-positioned in a high-growth region where demand for multifamily, higher-ed expansion, and civic investment remains robust. The firm’s leadership and operational strength represent a scalable platform investment for us.”“We are excited about the amazing opportunities that lie ahead of us – the fusion of Bluwatr’s industry knowledge and forward-thinking technology approach with LPAS’s reputation, expertise, and culture is a transformational combination,” said LPAS President Brady Smith. “We share many aspects of Bluwatr’s culture and values, but the most important is our shared belief in the power of great people doing great work together”, added LPAS President, Ron Metzker.In addition to capital and operational support, Bluwatr will provide LPAS with professional, technological, and business expertise to help execute its long-term growth and client service objectives. “The partnership with LPAS exemplifies Bluwatr’s strategy of investing in strong, independent Architecture and Design firms who are seeking like-minded partners to accelerate their vision in a world ripe with technological disruption”, said Bluwatr President, Ari Bose.About Bluwatr:Bluwatr Canada Inc. is a strategic growth platform for architecture and engineering firms seeking technology transformation and meaningful ownership transition opportunities. The firm invests in high-potential A&E companies and technology innovations that shape the future of design. Visit www.bluwatr.io to learn more.About LPAS Architecture + Design:With offices in Sacramento and Oakland, LPAS provides services in architecture and interior design. Our practice covers a wide and diverse client base, including higher education, civic, mixed-use and commercial developments, adaptive re-use of historic structures, multi-family housing, and public and commercial office buildings. "Making Buildings Together" is our philosophy and commitment to providing our clients with the best working experience and design solutions. We work harmoniously as a team with our clients to deliver projects that everyone can be proud of. Visit https://www.lpas.com/ to learn more.

