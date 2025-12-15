Children’s Museum reopens its doors with exciting new experiences

HAMILTON, ON – The Hamilton Children’s Museum invites families, children and visitors to attend the reopening day celebration. The museum will reopen its doors on January 10, 2026, welcoming families and young explorers back to a world of discovery and fun.

The Hamilton Children’s Museum has been a beloved part of the community for more than four decades. Home to interactive, hands-on galleries, the museum encourages learning through self-directed play and family-friendly learning opportunities.

After closing in 2020 during the pandemic and remaining closed for updates, the museum has now been transformed through an exciting and forward-looking renovation.

“Hamiltonians have enjoyed our beloved Children’s Museum at Gage Park for generations, and I’m thrilled to see it reopen with more space, greater accessibility, and even more ways for kids to learn through play,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “This renewal is about investing in our children and in Hamilton’s future. From improved accessibility to new hands-on experiences, the expanded Children’s Museum will give families a safe, welcoming, and inspiring place to explore, imagine and grow together for years to come.”

Museum updates

Expanded visitor space from approximately 2,500 sq. ft. to 6,300 sq. ft., with the addition of outdoor terraces and a secure, family-friendly play yard.

Extended operating hours, with the museum now open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the year.

Improved accessibility, including a fully accessible entrance, elevator and upgraded washrooms.

New exhibit areas featuring fresh, hands-on experiences, seeker spaces and thoughtfully designed spaces that support learning through play.

New classroom space and expanded programming opportunities to better support school groups, camps and community partners.

“Seeing the museum reopen bigger and brighter is incredible and exciting for young minds,” said City Manager, Marnie Cluckie. “This expansion strengthens the museum’s role as a hub for creativity, learning and family engagement in our community”.

Reopening event

Date: January 10, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: Hamilton Children’s Museum, 1072 Main St. E., Hamilton, ON L8M 1N6

Book your spot now: hamiltoncivicmuseums.ca/ChildrensOpening

All visitors will be offered 45-minute time slots starting at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 10, 2026, and tickets must be pre-booked.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to explore the museum’s new exhibits and experiences, making memories that will last a lifetime. The Hamilton Children’s Museum continues to enrich the community, reinforcing Hamilton as one of the best places to raise a child and age successfully.

Quick Facts: