MDC reminds the public of upcoming managed waterfowl hunts at Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The public may see more activity at Fellows Lake as Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) managed waterfowl hunts continue into the new year.

The remaining hunting periods for the 2025-2026 MDC-managed waterfowl hunts at Fellows Lake are:

1-6, 2026

8-13, 2026

15-20, 2026

22-27, 2026

29-31, 2026

More information about MDC-managed waterfowl hunt at Fellows Lake

Fellows Lake is in Greene County, north of Springfield, and is owned by City Utilities of Springfield. MDC oversees waterfowl and deer hunting along with fisheries management at the reservoir. In previous years, waterfowl hunting was on a first-come, first-served basis. In cooperation with City Utilities, a managed waterfowl hunt was adopted to ensure hunters know when and where they are selected to hunt.

Earlier this year, Missouri residents entered an application period for the online draw system. Hunters were randomly chosen, selected and notified. MDC scheduled 12 hunts spanning 6 date ranges, including having an American Disabilities Act (ADA) draw. Additionally, selected hunters were required to attend a pre-hunt orientation in November at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

Waterfowl Hunting at Fellows Lake

Unless exempt, all hunters participating in the Fellows Lake waterfowl hunts must possess a small game hunting permit, a migratory bird hunting permit, and a federal duck stamp. Statewide daily and possession limits apply. Hunting is allowed from one-half hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. during the designated hunting dates. Hunters are required to use non-toxic shot.

Hunters at Fellows Lake may hunt from their own blinds, which they can set up at eight specified sites on the south side of Fellows Lake. This provision allows individuals to hunt from blinds they have built themselves and, thus, have been constructed to fit personal preferences, comforts, and needs. (Commercially manufactured blinds are permitted.)

Hunters need to remember that decoys, boats, and other equipment used for waterfowl hunting can transport invasive plant species from one body of water to another. Hunters should clean, drain, and dry all waterfowl hunting equipment before and after the hunt.

More information on online draw system

Hunters who are interested in hunting waterfowl on Fellows Lake in the future will need to apply via the online draw system.

Information about the Fellows Lake managed waterfowl hunt and other managed waterfowl hunts in the state can be found at: https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/managed-hunts-waterfowl

More information about waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake can also be obtained by calling the MDC Southwest Regional office in Springfield at 417-895-6880.