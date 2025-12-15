AMOT Controls Acquires Walton Engineering Co. Ltd., Expanding Global Temperature Control Solutions Portfolio

AMOT welcomes Walton Engineering to the family.

AMOT acquires UK-based Walton Engineering, expanding its temperature control solutions portfolio for mission-critical marine, power and industrial markets.

Walton Engineering’s legacy of quality perfectly aligns with AMOT’s vision and values. Together, we are well-positioned to deliver an unmatched portfolio of control solutions worldwide” — Simon Davies - Sales Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMOT Controls Corporation, a leading provider of control, safety, and monitoring solutions for engines, compressors, turbines, and other rotating equipment, today announced the acquisition of Walton Engineering Co. Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer specializing in temperature control valves for mission critical applications.

With over 60 years of engineering excellence, Walton Engineering has established a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing temperature control systems used in naval vessels, marine ships, power generation facilities and industrial plants worldwide. Their products are critical to maintaining optimal lubrication oil, jacket water cooling and other fluid temperatures in mission-critical applications.

This acquisition enhances AMOT’s ability to serve customers with an even broader range of advanced temperature control solutions. Combining AMOT’s global footprint with Walton’s proven technology creates a powerful platform for innovation, reliability and operational excellence. AMOT extends its gratitude to Julian Godfrey, owner of Walton Engineering, for entrusting the company’s legacy to AMOT.

The integration of Walton Engineering into AMOT’s operations will be seamless, with customers continuing to receive the same high-quality products and service they have come to expect, now supported by AMOT’s global resources.

About AMOT Controls Corporation

Founded in 1948, AMOT Controls Corporation designs and manufactures control, safety and monitoring products for engines, compressors, turbines and other industrial equipment. A global organization, with manufacturing facilities in Houston, Texas (HQ), UK, China and Canada, that serves customers in oil & gas, marine, power generation and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.amot.com.

About Walton Engineering Co. Ltd.

Established in 1963 and based in Hertfordshire, UK, Walton Engineering is a leading manufacturer of 3-way temperature control valves, serving naval, marine, power generation and industrial applications globally. For more information, visit www.waltonengineering.co.uk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.