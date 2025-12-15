RedHelm Appoints Jim Wilson as Chief Executive Officer

Jim Wilson, CEO of RedHelm

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedHelm today announced the appointment of Jim Wilson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Current CEO and company founder Michael Stratos transitions to President, where he will focus on strategic direction, mergers and acquisitions, and other initiatives to guide RedHelm into its next phase of growth.

A seasoned executive, Jim brings over 20 years of leadership experience in managed services, cybersecurity, and IT transformation to the role.

Most recently, Jim served as President of Ntiva, where he led the company through a period of substantial growth in both revenue and profitability, executing 15 strategic acquisitions and successfully navigating a value-creating exit. His leadership combined a people- and client-first approach, strategic mergers and acquisition expertise, and operational excellence, consistently delivering strong results for stakeholders.

Previously, as Chief Operating Officer of Integration Partners Corporation, Jim improved financial performance and fostered an award-winning culture. He implemented Agile frameworks, achieved industry-leading customer satisfaction scores, and maintained a 99% employee retention rate.

Jim holds degrees in mechanical engineering from Tufts University and certifications in Lean Six Sigma, ITIL, and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).

“I’m honored to join RedHelm at this exciting stage of the company’s growth,” said Jim. “The cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and organizations need a trusted partner who can integrate security into every aspect of their technology infrastructure. RedHelm’s approach of embedding security into all client solutions, rather than treating it as an add-on, positions us uniquely to help clients navigate today’s threat environment while enabling their business growth. I look forward to working with the talented RedHelm team to build on this strong foundation.”

Michael endorsed Jim’s appointment, highlighting his proven record of driving growth through both innovation and disciplined execution.

“Jim is a transformational leader whose strategic vision and operational depth will be instrumental in scaling RedHelm’s success,” Michael said. “His experience in integrating cybersecurity with business performance aligns with our mission to tailor solutions to support clients as they grow securely.”

Under this new leadership structure, RedHelm will continue advancing its integrated technology solutions, expanding cybersecurity capabilities, and strengthening its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure, scalable digital transformation.

About RedHelm

RedHelm provides security-first technology management. Formed through Ideal Integrations acquisition of 1Path, RedHelm combines services across infrastructure, cybersecurity, and strategic advisory under one coordinated model. With 24/7/365 support, experienced teams, and a focus on long-term client partnership, RedHelm simplifies IT operations and strengthens resilience to cyberthreats. RedHelm is backed by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that works in partnership with established businesses to build market-leading companies. Learn more at www.redhelm.com.

