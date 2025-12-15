AERO-IDAG Named Authorized Service Center for MD Helicopters in Central & Eastern Europe

MD 902 during ongoing maintenance.

Budapest-based AERO-IDAG Kft. has been named an MD Helicopters Authorized Service Center, strengthening support for MD 902 and MD 500/530 fleets.

AERO IDAG’s track record with MD platforms, its strong civil and military approvals, and its central location in Budapest enable us to respond faster and effectively to operators throughout the region” — Daniel Searcy, VP Aftermarket & Supply Chain of MD Helicopters

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AERO IDAG Kft., an EASA Part 145 and military approved maintenance and repair organization based at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, has been appointed as an Authorized Service Center (ASC) for MD Helicopters LLC (MDH).This designation expands factory-backed support for MD operators across Central and Eastern Europe and reflects AERO IDAG’s longstanding expertise with MD airframes, including the MD 902 Explorer and MD 500/530 series helicopters.“Expanding localized, OEM quality support is central to MD Helicopters’ aftermarket strategy,” said Daniel Searcy, VP Aftermarket & Supply Chain of MD Helicopters LLC. “AERO IDAG’s proven track record with MD platforms, its strong civil and military approvals, and its central location in Budapest enable us to respond faster and more effectively to operators throughout the region.”“For many years, our team has supported MD Helicopters operators,” said Zoltán Ozolli, Director of AERO IDAG Kft. “Becoming an MD Authorized Service Center is a natural next step and a strong vote of confidence in our team. Our priority is to keep MD operators flying safely, reliably, and with full satisfaction in the platform.”Comprehensive support for MD helicopter operatorsAs an MD Authorized Service Center, AERO IDAG provides full support for the MD 902 Explorer and MD 500/520/530 series helicopters. The company focuses on delivering availability, reliability, and long-term value. ASC services include supplying genuine MD Helicopters spare parts and approved consumables; line, base, and heavy maintenance; repair and overhaul (MRO); and aircraft upgrades such as avionics and performance enhancements. AERO IDAG also offers fleet management and technical consulting, secure helicopter storage with all required maintenance, and coordination of logistics and import/export formalities across the region.Strategic hub in the heart of EuropeOperating from a dedicated hangar and support facilities at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, AERO IDAG benefits from excellent connectivity across Central and Eastern Europe.The company holds multiple civilian and military approvals and operates under ISO 9001:2015 and NATO AQAP 2110 quality management systems. It supports a wide range of helicopter platforms, including MD Helicopters 500/530/902 series and leading Airbus models, allowing mixed fleets to be serviced under one roof.This new ASC designation aligns with MD Helicopters’ strategy to expand and rebalance its global service network, giving operators more support options and faster response times.About AERO-IDAG Kft.AERO IDAG Kft. is a helicopter maintenance and repair organization (MRO) located at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport. The company provides maintenance, modernization, training, spare parts, logistics, and military support services for multiple helicopter platforms, including MD Helicopters 500/530/902, Airbus EC/H135/H145, and AS350/355. AERO IDAG operates under EASA Part 145 approval as well as approvals from several military and state aviation authorities. Supported by ISO 9001:2015 and AQAP 2110 quality systems, AERO IDAG is a member of the International Defense & Aerospace Group (IDAG). For more information, visit www.aero-idag.com About MD Helicopters LLCMD Helicopters LLC (MDH) designs and manufactures high-performance rotorcraft for military, law enforcement, utility, commercial, and VIP operators worldwide. With thousands of aircraft in service, MD helicopters are recognized for their safety, agility, responsiveness, and reliability. Through a global network of Authorized Service Centers and parts retailers, MDH is committed to sustainment, rapid support, and customer success throughout each aircraft’s lifecycle.Learn more at www.mdhelicopters.com

