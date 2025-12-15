Missing Lempster Man Found Deceased
CONTACT:
Lt. William Boudreau
(603) 271-3361
December 15, 2025
Lempster, NH – On December 13, 2025, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were requested to search for Ronald Pepin, 88, of Lempster. Pepin had been reported missing by family members and was last seen on Tuesday, December 9. Conservation Officers arrived on scene at 11:59 a.m.
At 12:43 p.m., the body of Ronald Pepin was discovered by a Conservation Officer a short distance from his residence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified. It appears Pepin may have suffered a medical emergency while shoveling a walkway.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.