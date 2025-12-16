2026 New Hampshire Fishing and Hunting Licenses and Last-Minute Gifts Now Available

CONTACT:

Jessica Whelehan: (603) 271-3421

Licensing Office: (603) 271-3421

Concord, NH – New Hampshire fishing and hunting licenses for 2026 are now available. Purchase yours and be ready for a new year of outdoor adventure, from ice fishing this winter to harvesting your deer next fall. Licenses are good for the calendar year, from January 1 through December 31, 2026. Get yours: online at www.nhfishandgame.com; at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH; or from Fish and Game license agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased at three NHFG regional offices: Keene, Lancaster, and New Hampton.

Your annual hunting or fishing license—or, best of all, your “combo” license—is your year-round ticket to New Hampshire’s great outdoors. Seacoast anglers need a saltwater recreational fishing license to fish in coastal or estuarine waters.

Special note for online purchasers: If your driver’s license has changed, you may need to search for your record using a previous season’s New Hampshire hunting or fishing license number or your New Hampshire Hunter Education certificate number. NHFG does not have access to the NH Division of Motor Vehicles’ database and cannot update your records for you.

Hikers, snowshoers, climbers, cross-country and back-country skiers, and other outdoor devotees are encouraged to purchase or renew their voluntary annual Hike Safe card for 2026. Card sales help defray the costs of training and rescue equipment for NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Conservation Officers, preparing them to come to your aid if the unexpected happens. Those holding a current New Hampshire fishing or hunting license or off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) or boat registration are also covered if search and rescue efforts become necessary. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/safe.

New Hampshire Fish and Game also has all the last minute gifts outdoor enthusiasts really want this year including these customer favorites available in our Licensing Office, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.–3:45 p.m.

Gift Certificates for 2026 Fishing or Hunting Licenses—Our most popular item! Redeemable online or at any license agent or use it at Fish and Game Department Headquarters. Order by mail or call 603-271-3422 to order by phone.

2026 NH Wildlife Calendar—This award-winning calendar features close-up images of native wildlife and includes hunting, fishing, and recreational season dates for the Granite State. The 2024 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar will be appreciated by anyone who loves wildlife and enjoys the outdoors.

Fish and Game Logo Hats, Shirts, Mugs, and Novelties—Only available here, our quality clothing including hooded sweatshirts and Fish and Game tees can be purchased in the Licensing Office 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, Monday–Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Fishing and hunting license revenue directly supports wildlife and fisheries management, law enforcement, and conservation education in New Hampshire. To learn more about NH Fish and Game’s work, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov.