Deep Breathe Selected For NATO DIANA 2026 Challenge Programme

The Deep Breathe team at Joint Base Lewis-McChord demonstrating the frontline impact of their technology. Deep Breathe technology delivering real-time results on iPhone. Field testing Deep Breathe technology in a tactical in-flight setting, validating frontline use.

Deep Breathe has been selected to join the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme.

Our ATLAS Trauma Platform delivers AI-enabled ultrasound analysis for rapid care. DIANA offers a pathway to develop, validate, and adapt this tech for defence and dual-use needs across the Alliance.” — CEO/Founder Dr. Rob Arntfield

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Breathe has been selected as one of 150 companies worldwide to join the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme.Deep Breathe will participate under the Human Resilience & Biotechnology challenge category with its on-edge, multi-diagnostic AI solution designed for real-time ultrasound detection of traumatic torso injuries. DIANA’s Challenge Programme identifies and accelerates emerging and disruptive technologies with the potential to address priority defence and security needs across the Alliance. The initiative provides innovators access to end-users to help advance dual-use technologies and strengthen NATO’s technological edge.Deep Breathe will spend the next six months in Europe, forging meaningful NATO relationships and advancing their work through the Spanish DIANA Accelerator. Participation in the DIANA Accelerator will support Deep Breathe in:- Advancing its technological readiness for deployment in demanding operational environments- Deepening its understanding of defence and dual-use market requirements- Gaining access to world-class testing infrastructure across Allied nations- Refining and validating its solution to better meet frontline medical and operational needsMore information about the 2026 Challenge Programme can be found on the NATO DIANA website About Deep BreatheDeep Breathe develops AI-powered, point-of-care ultrasound technologies that enable rapid, accurate assessment in high-stakes clinical and operational environments. Built for frontline teams, our solutions deliver real-time diagnostic support to improve outcomes where time and precision matter most. Learn more about Deep Breathe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.