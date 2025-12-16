Blacklyte Presents Luxury and Style With December Deals

Blacklyte's products bring elegance and comfort to any gaming or work from home setup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacklyte, a pioneering entertainment company, has announced December Deals running through December 31, 2025. Save up to $250 on select items, including their award-winning chairs, innovative desks, accessories, and more. Now is the perfect time to build the home office or gaming setup you’ve been dreaming of. Bundles that include award-winning ergonomic chairs, standing desks, and the accessories you need to customize your space are the highlight of the season, with up to $300 off. Gamers and work-from-homers alike will enjoy the ability to customize their space with the nearly limitless style options. Kraken and Athena Pro chairs have also made the nice list this season. Personalize comfort, style, and enjoy lasting comfort and elegance in your Athena Pro chairs. Built for work and play, Athena Pro keeps your posture active and supported. Featuring adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, and a high-density foam seat, it adapts perfectly to your body and playstyle. With 2000+ hours of posture research in collaboration with kinesiologists and human factor specialists, these chairs were developed with the human body and mind at the forefront of design. Whether battling in-game, designing, or deep in spreadsheets, the chairs are designed to keep anyone comfortable, focused, and supported for years to come.The Atlas Lite Desk , which brings minimalist elegance to any room, is also seeing deals for this month. Crafted from sleek, ultra-durable recycled wood fiber, the Atlas Lite Desk will elevate any setup to the next level. Available in four sizes, three finishes, and deep enough for any setup, the new Atlas Lite levels up your desk space with comfort and customization. The desk also features four preset height levels, whisper-quiet dual motors, and hidden cable management to keep the desk clear of visual clutter. Tested for 20,000 cycles to ensure the desk can keep up as users stand and sit, the motors will remain smooth even on the most active days.Holiday pricing is available only on the Blacklyte website.

