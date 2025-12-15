- Docket Number:
- FDA-2020-D-2099
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The guidance provides recommendations for sponsors and sponsor-investigators to comply with the requirements of investigational new drug application (IND) safety reporting and safety reporting for bioavailability (BA) and bioequivalence (BE) studies. This guidance provides interpretations of terms used for safety reporting, makes recommendations on when and how to submit a safety report, and provides information on other safety reporting issues raised by sponsors. To facilitate appropriate IND safety reporting practices, this guidance also provides recommendations related to the two IND safety reporting provisions that require assessment of aggregate data.
