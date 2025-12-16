Reference #: FEI 3013712903 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Dr. Sharvil Patel Recipient Title Managing Director Zydus Lifesciences Limited Zydus Corporate Park, S.G. Highway

Nr. Vashnodevi Circle

Ahmedabad 382482

India Issuing Office: United States Secondary Issuing Offices

Dear Mr. Patel:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter 320-24-58 dated August 29, 2024.

Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority.

The FDA expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.



Sincerely,

/S/

Kevin Maguire

Consumer Safety Officer

Division of Drug Quality III