Takomo Golf Acquires Otso Golf’s Low-Torque Putter Technologies and Design Capabilities

Takomo Golf has purchased a low-torque putter business to expand its accessibly priced, premium golf offerings.

Takomo Golf, the fastest growing golf company in the world, has purchased a Finnish, low-torque putter company to expand its offerings.

This acquisition represents a natural evolution of our mission to provide technologically advanced, beautifully designed equipment that golfers can actually afford.” — Sebastian Haapahovi, CEO of Takomo Golf

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Takomo Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Takomo Golf), one of the world's fastest-growing golf equipment companies, today announced the business acquisition of Otso Golf Ltd. (Otso Golf) with regard to their proprietary putter design, technology and operations. Otso is a Finnish putter company known for its minimalistically designed, low-torque putters. The acquisition strengthens Takomo's commitment to delivering accessible quality golf equipment while laying the groundwork for future product offering expansion.Takomo and Otso share the product-design philosophy of combining Nordic design principles, high quality and visually minimalist, with the desire to achieve superior performance for golfers around the globe. Through this acquisition, Otso will be able to deliver its putter technology to global golf markets while Takomo aims to offer a low-torque putter of superior quality, priced accessibly Founded in Finland, Otso Golf has gained recognition for its D1 putter, which features low-torque technology in a clean, functional design. The putter has been available for testing in Finland and has built a small but dedicated following among Nordic golfers who appreciate precision-engineered equipment with understated elegance."This acquisition represents a natural evolution of our mission to provide technologically advanced, beautifully designed equipment that golfers can actually afford," said Sebastian Haapahovi, CEO of Takomo Golf. "As we continue our rapid growth, adding Otso's innovative low-torque putters and design capabilities to our lineup allows us to deliver world-class Finnish craftsmanship and the putter technology that golfers everywhere are asking for."Miikka Farin is the CEO of Otso Golf. "Joining Takomo is the perfect next chapter for Otso. Their brand strength, global reach, and loyal customer base will allow us to put our putters in the hands of tens of thousands of golfers who will truly appreciate the innovation and design we've focused on since our inception."The acquisition will allow Otso's putter line to be integrated into Takomo's existing offerings, making the products available to Takomo's growing international customer base. Both companies emphasized that the shared Finnish heritage, commitment to minimalist design, and focus on quality craftsmanship made this partnership a natural fit.In the golf putter market, most companies are moving toward low-torque/zero-torque product offerings, given the rapid amateur and professional adoption of these technologies. With this acquisition, Takomo will follow suit. The key differences being the focus on minimalism and accessible pricing.Farin, a product and industrial designer by trade, will be joining Takomo as the Senior Product Designer.Given this announcement, while no release date yet exists, Takomo, with the new support of Otso’s expertise, intends to launch the new, multi-model line of low-torque putters to global markets in 2026.About Takomo GolfTakomo Golf is a Finnish golf equipment company known for its premium performing golf equipment featuring Nordic design influence, premium materials, and unmatched value. With a mission to make high-quality golf equipment accessible to all players. Founded in 2021, the company offers a range of irons, wedges, as well as utility irons, and drivers with plans for product-line expansion in 2026.About Otso GolfOtso Golf is a Finnish company specializing in precision-engineered putters that combine low-torque technology with minimalist design principles.Media Contact:Sean McCullum, Takomo GolfEmail:sean@takomogolf.comWebsite: takomogolf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.