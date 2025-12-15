President Trump Establishes National AI Policy Framework to Prevent Fragmented State Regulations

Trump orders unified federal AI policy to block fragmented state rules, directing DOJ to challenge conflicting laws and incentivizing state compliance.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --President Donald J. Trump has issued an Executive Order establishing a unified national AI policy framework intended to prevent fragmented state regulations from creating burdensome compliance challenges. With states having introduced more than a thousand AI-related bills over the past year, the administration argues that inconsistent requirements—ranging from model disclosures to content mandates—risk creating a costly and confusing regulatory environment. The Executive Order seeks to ensure that AI development and deployment proceed under a coherent federal structure that supports innovation, investment, and American competitiveness in the global technology race.The Order directs the Attorney General to create an AI Litigation Task Force within the Department of Justice to challenge state laws viewed as unconstitutional, preempted by federal authority, or harmful to national innovation priorities. It also empowers the Secretary of Commerce to evaluate conflicting state policies and authorizes the withholding of BEAD broadband funds from states that maintain rules at odds with federal objectives. Additional federal agencies are encouraged to assess whether alignment with federal AI standards—or the relaxation of conflicting state-level requirements—should influence grant funding decisions, creating incentives for states to conform to the emerging national framework.Federal consumer protection agencies are also given a central role. The Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission will analyze whether certain state mandates could push AI companies into practices that mislead consumers or distort how AI models are presented. These agencies may develop a unified federal reporting and disclosure standard to replace inconsistent state requirements, signaling a move toward nationwide transparency rules that would reshape compliance expectations for technology firms.Looking ahead, the administration plans to develop comprehensive federal AI legislation that would preempt restrictive or inconsistent state laws and provide long-term clarity for developers, companies, and investors. Officials argue that maintaining U.S. leadership in AI requires a regulatory environment that removes unnecessary barriers, encourages experimentation, and prevents heavily regulated states from dictating national outcomes. The Order builds on other recent federal actions aimed at promoting accuracy, reliability, and safety in AI systems. As agencies begin implementing its directives, lawmakers, businesses, and state governments will face significant shifts as the U.S. moves toward a more coordinated national approach to AI governance.About RegulatingAI RegulatingAI is a nonprofit initiative of Knowledge Networks empowering regulators, industry leaders, and stakeholders with insights, tools, and dialogue to foster ethical, transparent, and accountable AI governance worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.