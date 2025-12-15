Fabriclore Emerges as India’s Top B2B Fabric & Apparel Sourcing Platform

We believe India is the future of global sourcing, Our goal is to place India’s fabric and garment excellence on the world map — with technology and sustainability at the forefront.” — Mr. Vijay Sharma

JAIPUR, INDIA, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabriclore, a leading name in the textile sourcing ecosystem, has emerged as India’s top B2B fabric and apparel sourcing platform, empowering global fashion brands, designers, and manufacturers with streamlined procurement, custom development, and scalable production capabilities.

With a powerful network of certified mills and garmenting units across India, Fabriclore offers a transparent and digitized supply chain that enables faster sampling, flexible MOQs, and sustainable sourcing — all accessible through a single platform. From premium fabrics like Tencel™, Bermberg™, Viscose, Linen, Cotton, Pure Silk, Denim, other sustainable fabrics such as Bamboo, Hemp etc., to ready-to-produce garment categories such as dresses, co-ord sets, loungewear, and outerwear, the company serves both emerging labels and global fashion houses.

“Today’s fashion industry demands speed, agility, and reliable partners,” said Mr. Vijay Sharma, CEO at Fabriclore. “We are committed to transforming how brands source fabrics and garments — reducing development timelines and enabling innovation without compromising quality or sustainability.”

Over the last year, Fabriclore has expanded rapidly into the international fashion market, delivering to the USA, Europe, Middle East, and Australia, while supporting brands of all sizes — from D2C labels to mass-market retailers. With end-to-end production capabilities, including sampling, fabric dyeing, printing, styling, sewing, and quality checks, Fabriclore ensures globally compliant goods and responsible sourcing practices.

Key Highlights

>500+ fabric options with real-time availability

>Custom fabric development with prints & dyeing

>Bulk garment manufacturing with flexible MOQs

>Global shipping with export-ready compliance documentation

>Real-time order management portal

As Fabriclore continues its mission to deliver innovation at scale, the brand is committed to strengthening India’s textile value chain and uplifting regional artisans, manufacturers and independent designers.

About Fabriclore

Founded in 2016, Fabriclore is a tech-enabled B2B sourcing platform specializing in sustainable fabrics and bulk apparel manufacturing for global fashion brands. Headquartered in Jaipur, India, Fabriclore enables faster decision-making and supply transparency through digital catalogs, design innovation, and a trusted production ecosystem.

To explore sourcing opportunities with Fabriclore, visit website.



Legal Disclaimer:

